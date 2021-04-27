Kelly Osbourne Slams Cancel Culture in the Wake of Mom Sharon's The Talk Controversy

"I say f— cancel culture, it's all about counsel culture," Kelly Osbourne said

Kelly Osbourne is not mincing words when it comes to cancel culture.

The former Fashion Police star, 36, candidly spoke out about the topic in a new interview with Extra, saying that it should be "all about counsel culture" instead.

"I'm excited about what I don't know. I'm excited about what I do know… the world is scary right now, but… it's an honor to be a part of the world, when beautiful change is happening," she began.

"I didn't know what was really going on in this country because I just thought that simply being not racist was enough," Osbourne continued. "It's not, it's actually not, you have to be actively not racist and educate yourself and learn, and don't be afraid to make a mistake, everybody's so afraid of cancel culture."

The Project Runway Junior judge added, "I say f— cancel culture, it's all about counsel culture… educate people, teach people… a gentle nudge in the right direction is so much better than a public execution."

Kelly's comments about cancel culture come in the wake of mom Sharon Osbourne's departure from her 11-year post on The Talk.

During the on-air debate, Sharon told Underwood to "educate" her and warned her co-host not to cry during the episode.

While Sharon later apologized for her "panicked" defense of Morgan, the incident led to the The Talk going on an extended hiatus as CBS launched an investigation into the matter.

Amid the controversy, the network announced in a statement that "Sharon Osbourne has decided to leave The Talk."

"The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home," the statement read. "As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon's behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace."

Sharon broke her silence over her exit earlier this month during an appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher, telling host Bill Maher, "I'm angry, I'm hurt."

"I've been called so many things in my life… but a racist is one thing I will not take," she said.

Inaba has since taken a step back from the show to focus on her health and wellbeing.

On Monday, The Talk co-host announced that she would be taking a leave of absence to work on improving her health, a source tells PEOPLE she is staying positive.