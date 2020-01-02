Kelly Osbourne Says She’s Going to Put Herself ‘First’ in 2020 to Protect Sobriety

Kelly Osbourne is reprioritizing her life heading into the new year.

Posting a collage of highlights from 2019, the reality TV personality, 35, wrote out her intentions for 2020, which include putting her own well-being first and foremost. Pictured in the retrospective are moments from Osbourne’s busy past year, like attending the Emmys and the American Music Awards.

“2019 has been one hell of a year,” she began her caption. “In many ways it has been amazing especially in terms of self-growth. In many ways it has been gut-wrenchingly difficult. However through all the good and bad it has been incredibly educational for me.”

In her reflection, Osbourne — who celebrated two years of sobriety earlier this year — said she has noticed that she puts other people’s livelihood ahead of her own, often at the expense of her own self-care.

“I have come to the realization that I constantly put the needs of others before my own,” she wrote. “I allow myself to be put in situations that make me feel uncomfortable for fear of upsetting someone else. Not forgetting the amount of times I co-sign the bulls–t of others.”

RELATED: Kelly Osbourne Says She Was ‘Ghosted’ by a Man After Revealing Her Sobriety

This New Year’s resolution marks a breakthrough for the star, who wrote that 2020 is “going to be the year of me!!!”

“With almost 2 1/2 years of sobriety under my belt I still struggle with confrontation (which was NEVER a problem when I was using) Well this all STOPS today,” said Osbourne. “… It’s time to put myself first, stop taking on other people’s s–t and be the badass sober women I was born to be.”

Osbourne proudly celebrated two years of sobriety in August by thanking the people in her life who have supported her, encouraging others who might be struggling to “stick to it.”

“I woke up this morning feeling overwhelmed with gratitude. I can’t even put into words how much my life has changed over the last 2 years,” she captioned a screenshot of her Twelve Steps app. “To the friends and family that have supported me on this Journey thank you I love you all so much. If you are new to sobriety stick to it life really does get good.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Last year, Osbourne announced she was one year sober by revealing she had relapsed after a long history with drug and alcohol addiction.

“This past year has been one of the hardest years of my life and I feel it’s time [I] share that with you guys,” she said. “To cut a long story short things got really dark. I gave up on everything in my life but most of all I gave up on myself. Life on life’s terms became too much for me to handle. The only way I knew how to function was to self-medicate and go from project to project so I never had to focus on what was really going on with me. Something had to give… and it did.”

She added: “I have [spent] the past year truly working on my mind body and soul! I had to take a step out of the public eye away from work and give myself a chance to heal and figure out who the f— I really am without a camera in my face.”

Image zoom Kelly Osbourne Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

RELATED: Will The Osbournes Return to TV? Kelly Says Now Is ‘Closest We’ve Ever Come to Accepting’ Offer

Osbourne told PEOPLE in a 2009 interview that she first encountered drugs at 13, when she gained access to liquid Vicodin after she had her tonsils removed.

She revealed she was finally able to get sober because she made the choice, following a six-year battle for sobriety that included four visits to rehab, six detoxes and one visit to a mental institution.

“For me, it was either I was going to die, or I was going to get help,” Osbourne said at the time. “I decided that I wanted to live, that life is worth living and that I have an incredible family and friends and why am I allowing myself to be so miserable?”

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.