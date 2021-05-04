Kelly Osbourne shared that she and her sister Aimee don't talk during an appearance on Dax Shepard's podcast this week

Kelly Osbourne Reveals She Doesn't Speak to Older Sister Aimee: 'We're Just Really Different'

Kelly Osbourne is opening up about her relationship with her sister.

During an appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast Monday, Kelly revealed that she and her older sister Aimee aren't on speaking terms.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We don't talk," Kelly, 36, said. "We're just really different. She doesn't understand me and I don't understand her."

Aimee, 37, has opened up in the past about her relationship with her siblings Kelly and Jack, 35.

"I wouldn't say there is an ease between us, but there is an acceptance. Do we socialise? No." she told The Independent back in 2015.

Kelly Osbourne/Aimee Osbourne Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne and Aimee Osbourne | Credit: getty

Aimee has also previously commented on why she didn't participate in the family's reality show, saying in August 2020 that appearing on The Osbournes was something that "didn't really line up with what I saw my future as."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It definitely worked great for the rest of my family, but for me, and who I am, I just knew it was never something that I would have been able to consider realistically," Aimee told New York's Q1043 radio program at the time.

Kelly Osbourne/Aimee Osbourne Left to right in photo are Aimee, Sharon Osbourne, Kelly, Jack and Ozzy in 1997 | Credit: getty

In the interview with Shepard, Kelly also looked back on her struggle with addiction.

"I was so much better at hiding it," she said, comparing her own drug use to her brother's. "It did not escape me... So much better at hiding it, until I got to this point, I was like... nodding out."

Following a recent relapse after nearly four years of sobriety, Kelly told Extra in April that addiction is "something I am going to battle for the rest of my life."

"It's never going to be easy," she added.