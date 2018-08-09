Kelly Osbourne Reveals Relapse and Celebrates Newfound Sobriety After 'Hardest Year of My Life'

Kelly Osbourne is marking a milestone year by disclosing how she overcame a “dark” time in her life after a recent relapse.

Two weeks after speaking out about her own addiction struggles in the wake of friend Demi Lovato‘s overdose, the former Osbournes reality star, 33, proudly announced she’s one year sober on Instagram and Twitter Thursday.

“This past year has been one of the hardest years of my life and I feel it’s time [I] share that with you guys,” Osbourne wrote along with a photo of her Twelve Steps app that documented her 12 months of sober living.

“To cut a long story short things got really dark. I gave up on everything in my life but most of all I gave up on myself. Life on life’s terms became too much for me to handle. The only way I knew how to function was to self-medicate and go from project to project so I never had to focus on what was really going on with me. Something had to give… and it did,” she continued.

“I have [spent] the past year truly working on my mind body and soul! I had to take a step out of the public eye away from work and give myself a chance to heal and figure out who the f— I really am without a camera in my face,” Osbourne added.

Kelly Osbourne David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

The star also expressed gratitude to her brother Jack as well as mother Sharon and father Ozzy for their support during her recovery.

“I want to take this time to thank my brother @jackosbourne who answered the phone to me one year ago today and picked me up from where I had fallen yet again without judgment. He has held my hand [throughout] this whole process,” Kelly said.

“Thank you to my Mum and Dad for never giving up on me. I love my family with all my heart. Thank you to the friends who have walked the path of sobriety with me I could not have done this [without] there love and support. I can’t believe it’s been a year!!!” she shared.

Osbourne concluded, “I still don’t know who the f— I am or what the f— I want but I can [whole] heartedly confess that I’m finally at peace with myself and truly starting to understand what true happiness is. I’m sorry if I let anyone down it was just time for me to work on me! I love you guys!”

Kelly and Jack Osbourne Michael Buckner/Getty

On July 25, Osbourne explained the fear of relapsing addicts face and describing how rehab will never truly fix the problem.

“I can’t imagine what Demi’s going through right now, even though I know what it’s like to have the whole world talk about you in your most vulnerable state,” she said during an interview on the British talk show Loose Women — an appearance she called “an awful coincidence” in wake of Lovato’s overdose.

Referencing her long history with drug and alcohol addiction, Osbourne spoke from firsthand experience. “I will never speak on behalf of Demi because that wouldn’t be right. I can only share about what I’ve been through and what I know from myself,” she said. “And that is, relapse is one of the hardest things we face as an open addict who has gone through the program and turned their life around.”

Kelly Osbourne; Demi Lovat Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock; Ari Perilstein/Getty

Osbourne previously told PEOPLE in a 2009 interview that she first encountered drugs at 13, when she gained access to liquid Vicodin after she had her tonsils removed.

She revealed she was finally able to clean up her act and get sober because she made the choice to, following a six-year battle for sobriety that included four visits to rehab, six detoxes and one visit to a mental institution.

“For me, it was either I was going to die, or I was going to get help,” Osbourne said at the time. “I decided that I wanted to live, that life is worth living and that I have an incredible family and friends and why am I allowing myself to be so miserable?”