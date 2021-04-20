Kelly Osbourne told fans in a Monday Instagram Story video series that she is "back on track" after her recent relapse, and is taking it "one day at a time"

Kelly Osbourne Reveals She 'Relapsed' After Almost 4 Years of Sobriety: 'Not Proud of It'

Kelly Osbourne is coming clean.

The television star revealed Monday on Instagram that she had "relapsed" after nearly four years of sobriety, telling fans, "This is a little hard for me to talk about, but I've always promised you that I will always be honest with you about where I'm at and what's going on in my road to recovery."

"I relapsed. Not proud of it," said Osbourne, 36, on her Instagram Story. "But I am back on track, and I will be doing a podcast this week where I tell everybody about what's going on and what happened."

The Project Runway Junior judge went on to say that she was "sober today and I'm gonna be sober tomorrow, but it truly is just one day at a time."

"And I just wanted to tell you guys the truth, 'cause I never, ever want to lie to you," Osbourne said, concluding, "Thank you so much for your support and your love, and you'll be hearing from me soon."

Osbourne has been candid about her struggle with drugs and alcohol in the past, first announcing she was one year sober back in August 2018 after a relapse following a long history with addiction.

She celebrated two years of sobriety the following August, thanking the people in her life who have supported her and encouraging others who might be struggling to "stick to it."

"I woke up this morning feeling overwhelmed with gratitude. I can't even put into words how much my life has changed over the last 2 years," Osbourne captioned an Instagram of her Twelve Steps app at the time.

"To the friends and family that have supported me on this Journey thank you I love you all so much," she added. "If you are new to sobriety stick to it life really does get good."

Osbourne later revealed that she was reprioritizing her life heading into 2020, having noticed that she often puts other people's livelihood ahead of her own at the expense of her own self-care.

"I have come to the realization that I constantly put the needs of others before my own," she wrote on Instagram. "I allow myself to be put in situations that make me feel uncomfortable for fear of upsetting someone else. Not forgetting the amount of times I co-sign the bulls--- of others."

The New Year's resolution marked a breakthrough for The Osbournes alum, who wrote that 2020 was "going to be the year of me!!!"