Kelly Osbourne Opens Up About Relapsing After Almost 4 Years of Sobriety: 'It's Never Going to Be Easy'

Kelly Osbourne is getting candid about her sobriety journey.

The Project Runway Junior judge, 36, opened up about her recent relapse in a new interview with Extra, sharing that she had suffered a "nervous breakdown" during the COVID-19 lockdown that led her to slip.

"I don't know why my nervous breakdown happened at the end of the lockdown, I made it all the way through, everything was great, and my life was perfect," she told the outlet. "I'm that girl that when everything is going great, I need to f— it up a little and make everything a little bit worse in my life."

"I am an addict and had thought that I had enough time under my belt and I could drink like a normal person, and it turns out I cannot and I will never be normal," Osbourne continued. "I don't know why I even tried it. It's not for me and it took me a matter of days and I was like done, not doing this."

Despite the relapse, the former Fashion Police star is keeping her head up and learning from the experience.

"This is something I am going to battle for the rest of my life," she said. "It's never going to be easy."

Osbourne first spoke about her relapse last week, telling fans in a candid video shared on her Instagram Stories, "This is a little hard for me to talk about, but I've always promised you that I will always be honest with you about where I'm at and what's going on in my road to recovery."

"I relapsed. Not proud of it," she said in the video. "And I just wanted to tell you guys the truth, 'cause I never, ever want to lie to you."

Explaining why she decided to go public with the relapse, Osbourne told Extra that by "being accountable and owning your own journey and sharing what you can go though, you can help other people."

"That's why I came clean," she said, "I could have sat here, and nobody would know."

The Osbournes alum has been candid about her struggle with drugs and alcohol in the past, first announcing she was one year sober back in August 2018 after a relapse following a long history with addiction.

She celebrated two years of sobriety the following August, thanking the people in her life who have supported her and encouraging others who might be struggling to "stick to it."

"I woke up this morning feeling overwhelmed with gratitude. I can't even put into words how much my life has changed over the last 2 years," Osbourne captioned an Instagram of her Twelve Steps app at the time.