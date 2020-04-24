Kelly Osbourne Shares Video of Her Hugging Brother Jack After Testing Negative for Coronavirus

Image zoom Kelly and Jack Osbourne Kelly Osbourne/Instagram; Inset: Kevin Mazur/Getty

It's an Osbourne family reunion!

On Friday, Kelly Osbourne shared a sweet video of her hugging her brother, Jack Osbourne, for the first time since testing negative for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). According to the reality TV personality, 35, she had been self-isolating because she "was showing symptoms" of the highly contagious virus.

"Omg omg omg I got tested and I am negative for covid and I finally got to hug my brother. 😭😭😭," she captioned the clip, which showed her embracing Jack, 34, before he broke out into a rendition of "My Heart Will Go On" by Céline Dion.

In the caption, Kelly explained to followers that she had been keeping her distance from her family — specifically Jack and her father, Ozzy Osbourne. Jack has multiple sclerosis and Ozzy, 71, suffers from Parkinson’s disease, so she was told to take a COVID-19 test as a precaution before coming into contact.

"sadly I was exposed and was showing symptoms due to my brother having MS and my father having Parkinson’s I was told to be tested," she wrote.

According to the Centers for Disease and Prevention, older adults and people who have serious underlying medical conditions may be at higher risk for severe illness from the COVID-19 virus. It's recommended to practice social distancing particularly with seniors and those who are immunocompromised or have preexisting medical conditions.

Late last month, Kelly gave fans a glimpse of how her family has been staying safe amid the ongoing pandemic, sharing a photo of her visiting mom Sharon Osbourne and her dad while keeping a safe six-foot buffer zone between each other.

“Today was the first time I got to see my parents in almost 3 weeks!!! Even though i did not get to hug them…. at this point I will take what I can get,” she captioned a photo of the three of them, sitting around the pool. “They are doing well and are [safe] and sound for now. Thank you so much for your continued well wishes love and support. We will get through this together. I love you all 💜 stay safe.”

In the sunny backyard snapshot, the three wear face masks, with Sharon, 67, in gloves as she holds their dog close while Ozzy sits on a stool.

Kelly also shared a text she got from “Dadda” after her visit, which read: “It was so loverly seeing you today Toddles it breaks my heart that I couldn’t give you a kiss and a hug.”

Ozzy previously opened up about his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis, revealing in a RADIO.com interview in February that he’s known about his condition since 2003 and that it is “not a death sentence.”

“The doctor told me that I probably walk by 10 people a day who have got it and don’t even know they’ve got it,” he said. “You don’t get a pimple on your forehead, you just start walking a bit funny I suppose.”

The "Crazy Train" singer was also diagnosed with a severe upper-respiratory infection last February, his rep said in a statement at the time. He also underwent hand surgery at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in October 2018.

