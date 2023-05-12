Kelly Osbourne Says It's 'an Honor' to Step in for Corinne Foxx on 'Beat Shazam' : 'I Hope I Did Her Justice'

Kelly Osbourne is opening up about stepping in for Corinne Foxx on Beat Shazam amid Jamie Foxx's medical emergency.

On Friday's episode of the Today show, the 38-year-old television personality shared how she was happy to fill in for Corinne while Nick Cannon temporarily took over hosting duties on the upcoming season of Fox game show.

"He is one of the most talented incredible human beings in the industry," Osbourne said of Jamie, 55.

"It is such an honor to be asked to keep Corinne's seat warm for her while everything is going on," she added. "It was so much fun. I hope I did her justice."

Earlier this month, Fox confirmed Osbourne and Cannon would be filling in for the father-daughter duo.

"Beat Shazam has been an unscripted mainstay on the Fox schedule for six seasons and counting," the network wrote in a post on Instagram.

"This season, not wanting fans of the game show to miss a minute of the fun, Nick Cannon has offered to fill in as guest host for his friends, Jamie and Corinne Foxx. Kelly Osbourne will be filling in as guest DJ."

The statement concluded, "Everyone at Fox Entertainment wishes Jamie well as he continues his recovery, and we greatly appreciate Nick's willingness to jump in and help this summer."

Osbourne's comments come as Corinne, 29, addressed rumors about the actor's health four weeks after revealing he suffered a medical complication.

"Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating," she wrote on her Instagram Story Friday, sharing a report that claimed the family was preparing for "the worst."

"In fact," she continued, "he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!"

Last Wednesday, a message on Foxx's Instagram account read: "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed." At the same time, the actor added "See u all soon" on his Instagram Story.

On April 12, Corinne announced in a statement on Instagram that her dad had "experienced a medical complication" the day prior. He was in Atlanta filming the Netflix movie Back in Action, which also stars Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close and is directed by Foxx's Horrible Bosses director Seth Gordon.

Corinne shared at the time that "due to quick action and great care," Foxx was "on his way to recovery" at that point. The Foxx family also thanked fans for their prayers while giving that update.

Beat Shazam is set to return for its sixth season May 23 on Fox.