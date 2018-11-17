Kelly Osbourne has encountered the stigma associated with sobriety.

While the singer and reality TV star, 34, has been vocal about her fight with addiction, it has at times impacted her dating life.

“I was asked out recently, and he said, ‘Let’s go for a drink.’ And I said, ‘I must let you know, I don’t drink,’ ” Osbourne told PEOPLE exclusively. “Ghosted me. It makes people uncomfortable because clearly that’s a problem in their life as well. When you look at the way people think, ‘If you want to have fun, you have to get wasted. You have to go out for drinks,’ it doesn’t have to revolve around that.”

Osbourne added, “I used to think that being sober would be the end of all fun, but I’ve had more fun in this last year than I think I’ve ever had.”

The Osbournes star spoke with PEOPLE Thursday at the launch of Loosid, a new social media app connecting sober individuals, both those struggling with addiction and those who simply practice sobriety.

“I wish when I first got sober there was something like this already out,” Osbourne said. “You really change a lot: Your social scene, where you go, where you hang out. In the beginning you only want to be around sober people. And you don’t even know where to begin because you can’t go back to what you were doing before. To have this instant community and this instant connection to people who think the way that you do, it’s really vital.”

As for the advice she has for those struggling with addiction, Osbourne recommended taking a slow and steady approach.

“Accept your vulnerability,” Osbourne shared. “Accept that it’s okay to feel vulnerable and uncomfortable. Once you have surrendered to knowing that pretty much every situation is gonna be a little bit uncomfortable, you can start to take it on and realize, ‘I can do this, now let me see if I can do this. Let’s take really small steps.’ They don’t say ‘one day at a time’ for no reason. And I used to hate sayings like that, but now I live by them.”

