Kelly Osbourne is getting back into reality TV.

The 33-year-old makes an appearance in the upcoming season of A&E’s Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour, in which she joins Jack Osbourne and their dad Ozzy Osbourne on a cross-country road trip.

She says the experience helped bring her family closer together.

“I was having such a fun time getting to spend quality time with my brother in our adult years,” she says. “We’ve never gotten to do just one-on-one. I feel like I learned so much about him and he learned so much about me.”

As for her dad, she is excited for fans to see a lighter side of the rock star.

“He is so pure and kind and loving,” she says.

Kelly and Jack Osbourne Michael Buckner/Getty

She’s also supporting her brother in the wake of his split from wife Lisa.

Kelly, 33, opened up to PEOPLE about her brother’s divorce while promoting his A&E show Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour, saying she commends Jack and Lisa for making a tough decision for the sake of their family.

“It’s sad, but you know, they have a great relationship with one another. The main priority is just the kids and making sure that they get what they need,” she says. “It’s foolish to try and fix something together that isn’t going to work. They’re doing the adult thing, and that’s great for them.”

In May, Lisa filed for divorce after six years of marriage. The former couple share three daughters Andy Rose, 3, Pearl Clementine, 6, and Minnie Theodora, 3 months.

Jack and Lisa Osbourne Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

As the two move forward, Kelly says her focus is on supporting both Jack and Lisa.

“It’s my job to be there to support him and love them,” she says. “I’m very close to the both of them. Families are supposed to support one another, and that’s all I’m there to do.”

Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour premieres on June 13 on A&E.