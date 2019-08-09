Kelly Osbourne 'Overwhelmed with Gratitude' as She Celebrates 2 Years of Sobriety

Kelly Osbourne is marking a major milestone.

Osbourne, 34, proudly celebrated two years of sobriety on Friday by thanking the people in her life who have supported her and encouraging others who might be struggling to “stick to it.”

“I woke up this morning feeling overwhelmed with gratitude. I can’t even put into words how much my life has changed over the last 2 years,” she captioned an Instagram of her Twelve Steps app. “To the friends and family that have supported me on this Journey thank you I love you all so much. If you are new to sobriety stick to it life really does get good.”

Last year, Osbourne announced she was one-year sober by revealing she had relapsed after a long history with drug and alcohol addiction.

RELATED: Kelly Osbourne Reveals Relapse and Celebrates Newfound Sobriety After ‘Hardest Year of My Life’

“This past year has been one of the hardest years of my life and I feel it’s time [I] share that with you guys,” she said. “To cut a long story short things got really dark. I gave up on everything in my life but most of all I gave up on myself. Life on life’s terms became too much for me to handle. The only way I knew how to function was to self-medicate and go from project to project so I never had to focus on what was really going on with me. Something had to give… and it did.”

“I have [spent] the past year truly working on my mind body and soul! I had to take a step out of the public eye away from work and give myself a chance to heal and figure out who the f— I really am without a camera in my face,” Osbourne added.

Image zoom Kelly Osbourne Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty

RELATED: Kelly Osbourne Opens Up About Relapsing and Rehab in Wake of Demi Lovato’s Overdose

Her brother, Jack Osbourne, celebrated 16 years of sobriety earlier this year.

Osbourne told PEOPLE in a 2009 interview that she first encountered drugs at 13, when she gained access to liquid Vicodin after she had her tonsils removed.

She revealed she was finally able to clean up her act and get sober because she made the choice to, following a six-year battle for sobriety that included four visits to rehab, six detoxes and one visit to a mental institution.

“For me, it was either I was going to die, or I was going to get help,” Osbourne said at the time. “I decided that I wanted to live, that life is worth living and that I have an incredible family and friends and why am I allowing myself to be so miserable?”

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.