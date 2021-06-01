Kelly Osbourne opens up about her struggles with addiction during her appearance on Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk

Kelly Osbourne Says Her Addiction Began When She Was Prescribed Vicodin as a 13-Year-Old

Kelly Osbourne is opening up about the start of her struggles with addiction when she was just a young teenager.

In a sneak peek at the TV personality's upcoming appearance on Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk, Osbourne, 36, tells hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Willow Smith that her relationship with drugs and alcohol began when she was prescribed an opioid medication after undergoing surgery at age 13.

"I kept getting sick and I had a really bad case of tonsillitis, they ended up having to give me some crazy surgery, and then after that, they gave me Vicodin," she shares. "And that was all I needed."

The Fashion Police alum continues, "I went from having every voice in my head being like, 'You're fat, you're ugly, you're not good enough, no one likes you, you don't deserve this, people only like you because of who your parents are.' And then all of a sudden, every single voice was silenced and it felt like life gave me a hug."

From there, she says, her addiction only grew worse.

"I was like, 'Why am I so confident in all of this?' And then very quickly I went from Vicodin to Percocet, from Percocet to heroin eventually, because it was cheaper," she says.

In April, Osbourne revealed that she had recently "relapsed" after four years of sobriety, but said at the time that she was "back on track."

"This is a little hard for me to talk about, but I've always promised you that I will always be honest with you about where I'm at and what's going on in my road to recovery," the daughter of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne told fans on her Instagram Story.

"I relapsed. Not proud of it," she continued. "But I am back on track, and I will be doing a podcast this week where I tell everybody about what's going on and what happened."

The Project Runway Junior judge went on to say that she was "sober today and I'm gonna be sober tomorrow, but it truly is just one day at a time."

"And I just wanted to tell you guys the truth, 'cause I never, ever want to lie to you," Osbourne said, concluding, "Thank you so much for your support and your love, and you'll be hearing from me soon."

Osbourne's appearance on Red Table Talk drops Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.