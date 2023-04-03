Kelly McCreary Says 'Whirlwind' Final Days on 'Grey's Anatomy' Are 'Really a Trip' (Exclusive)

Kelly McCreary spoke exclusively with PEOPLE about how she's processing her exit from ABC's long-running medical drama after nine seasons of playing Maggie Pierce

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

and
Published on April 3, 2023 08:41 AM
Kelly McCreary attends PaleyFest LA 2023 - "Grey's Anatomy"
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Kelly McCreary is soaking up her final days on Grey's Anatomy.

On Sunday, the actor exclusively spoke with PEOPLE about how she's processing her exit from ABC's long-running medical drama after nine seasons of playing Maggie Pierce.

"It's a whirlwind," McCreary, 41, tells PEOPLE during the Grey's Anatomy PaleyFest at The Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. "Honestly, the weirdest thing happens. I stand on sets and I flashback to the very first time I was ever on that set and it's a real trip. I can smell the smells and see the bright lights and I remember every detail of things I haven't thought about in nine years."

Now working her final days, McCreary is taking stock of what she's been a part of. "Every moment is a big moment and it feels nice to be able to take stock of something in your life like that," she tells PEOPLE. "It's nice."

Kelly McCreary attends PaleyFest LA 2023 - "Grey's Anatomy"
Janet/AFF-USA/Shutterstock

McCreary also has positive thoughts on the new generation of young doctors following her lead.

"I love this core group of new interns that we have. I think they are so dynamic and gorgeous and talented and fun to watch and such terrific actors. I feel like the show is amazing," she says, going on to recall the time she was herself "brand new" to the show.

"That was a time when the show was also in transition and it seemed like the audience didn't know how the show would go on," McCreary continues. "I always say it's the new blood, it's the new life, it's the new stories, it's the new characters that makes this show just so special and you just keep leaning in. So I'm excited about the future of the show."

PEOPLE confirmed last month that McCreary will appear in her last episode as a series regular on April 13 but return for additional episodes this season.

GREY'S ANATOMY - "Old Time Rock'n Roll"
Ron Tom/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Expanding on her gratitude to everyone involved with Grey's Anatomy, McCreary shared a heartfelt Instagram post on March 17, breaking down some of her highlights of the long-running medical drama.

"9 seasons, 200 episodes, scores of heroic surgeries, countless brave patients, dozens of delightful sister house scenes, 1 episode with my real-life sister, some loss and some grief, a few ghostly visitations from mothers, a handful of boyfriends, 2 gorgeous weddings, a bunch of drunken emotional breakdowns, 1 high-speed chase, several awkward dinner parties, 1 punch taken (1 punch thrown), at least 1 pratfall, buckets of tears, innumerable fits of laughter, all the medical jargon mastered, a slew of friends for life, myriad collaborators who grew me as an artist, 1 grateful heart and 1 massive THANK YOU."

"What a ride! 🥹♥️🙏🏾," she added.

In a more expanded statement, McCreary also reflected on playing Maggie Pierce, the half-sister of Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), since becoming a series regular in season 11.

"After nine seasons, I am saying goodbye to Maggie Pierce and her Grey Sloan family. It has been a tremendous honor to be a part of such a legendary television institution as Grey's Anatomy," she said. "I will always be grateful to Shonda Rhimes, Krista Vernoff and ABC for the opportunity, and to the incredible fans for their passionate support."

GREY'S ANATOMY - "(Don't Fear) the Reaper" - KELLY MCCREARY, CHANDRA WILSON
Mitch Haaseth/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

McCreary's departure comes as Maggie and her husband Winston (Anthony Hill) are at odds over prioritizing their career over their personal lives on the medical drama after he changed specialties to protect their marriage.

Per Deadline, McCreary informed producers of her desire to leave Grey's Anatomy to pursue other opportunities and allowed them to create a final storyline for the character in season 19. Pompeo also stepped back from Grey's Anatomy this season to pursue outside projects

"Maggie came from a loving, supportive family to find other parts of her family and I thought, 'What else is she looking for?'" McCreary adds of her decision to leave the character. "So I wondered how that question might play into it and it kind of led me to, 'Maybe this is the end.'"

As for how she thinks Maggie and Winston's relationship will end up amid their marriage struggles, she shares that she's "always rooting for Winston and Maggie."

"Maggie sort of chronically has relationship issues," she adds. "So I think there's a lot of love there. I'll put it that way."

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

