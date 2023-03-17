Kelly McCreary to Exit 'Grey's Anatomy' After 9 Seasons

"To spend nine years exploring a character inside and out, while reaching a global audience with impactful stories, is a rare gift," said McCreary, who has played Dr. Maggie Pierce on Grey’s Anatomy

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 17, 2023 03:11 PM
GREY'S ANATOMY - "I Feel the Earth Move" - An earthquake shakes the ground at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, trapping Maggie in an elevator and threatening Meredith's long streak of successful surgeries. Meanwhile, Owen gives medical advice to a child over the phone and Ben confides in Jackson, on "Grey's Anatomy," THURSDAY, MARCH 12 (8:00-9:00 p.m., ET) on the Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Television Network.
Photo: Adam Taylor/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

Grey's Anatomy is facing another high-profile exit as Kelly McCreary's Dr. Maggie Pierce is bidding farewell to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

PEOPLE has confirmed that McCreary will appear in her last episode as a series regular on April 13 but will return for additional episodes this season.

The actress, 41, shared her gratitude for the last nine seasons on Grey's in a heartfelt Instagram post.

She broke down some highlights from her time on the long-running medical drama, writing, "9 seasons, 200 episodes, scores of heroic surgeries, countless brave patients, dozens of delightful sister house scenes, 1 episode with my real-life sister, some loss and some grief, a few ghostly visitations from mothers, a handful of boyfriends, 2 gorgeous weddings, a bunch of drunken emotional breakdowns, 1 high-speed chase, several awkward dinner parties, 1 punch taken (1 punch thrown), at least 1 pratfall, buckets of tears, innumerable fits of laughter, all the medical jargon mastered, a slew of friends for life, myriad collaborators who grew me as an artist, 1 grateful heart and 1 massive THANK YOU. What a ride! 🥹♥️🙏🏾"

McCreary also reflected on playing Maggie Pierce, the half-sister of Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), since becoming a series regular in season 11.

"After nine seasons, I am saying goodbye to Maggie Pierce and her Grey Sloan family. It has been a tremendous honor to be a part of such a legendary television institution as Grey's Anatomy," she said in a statement. "I will always be grateful to Shonda Rhimes, Krista Vernoff and ABC for the opportunity, and to the incredible fans for their passionate support."

"To spend nine years exploring a character inside and out, while reaching a global audience with impactful stories, is a rare gift," she continued. "It has afforded me an opportunity to collaborate with, learn from, and be inspired by countless brilliant artists both in front of and behind the camera."

"Playing Maggie Pierce has been one of the true joys of my life and I leave with profound gratitude for every step of this journey. I am excited for this next chapter, and what the future holds."

Kelly McCreary attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards nominees' luncheon at the Fairmont Century Plaza on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
David Livingston/WireImage

Vernoff, 51, also addressed McCreary's exit in a statement.

"Kelly McCreary is a writer's dream come true; brilliant, nuanced, thoughtful, and kind," she said. "We will deeply miss her and her beautifully crafted Dr. Maggie Pierce."

McCreary's departure comes as Maggie and her husband Winston (Anthony Hill) are at odds over prioritizing career over their personal lives on the medical drama after he changed specialties to protect their marriage.

McCreary informed producers of her desire to leave Grey's Anatomy to pursue other opportunities and allowed them to create a final storyline for the character in season 19, Deadline reports.

ANTHONY HILL, KELLY MCCREARY
Richard Cartwright via Getty

McCreary is the latest departure from the ABC drama series.

Pompeo stepped back from Grey's Anatomy this season to pursue outside projects, including Orphan, which follows a terrifying adoption story in which a couple's new daughter turns out to be a grown woman masquerading as a child.

The actress, 53, opened up last December about her reduced role on ABC medical drama.

"I feel super happy, but listen the show has been incredible to me and I've loved a lot of the experience," she shared on The Drew Barrymore Show. "Listen it's just I gotta mix it up a little bit. I'm 53, my brain is like scrambled eggs ... I gotta do something new or I'm literally gonna turn into, like, [someone who] can't do the New York Times crossword puzzle every single day."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Related Articles
GREY S ANATOMY
'Grey's Anatomy' Cast: Where Are They Now?
GREY’S ANATOMY - “I’ll Follow the Sun” - On Meredith’s last day at Grey Sloan, the doctors plan a goodbye surprise and Nick confronts her about the future of their relationship. The interns compete to scrub in on a groundbreaking procedure, and Richard asks Teddy an important question. THURSDAY, FEB. 23 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC) ELLEN POMPEO
'Grey's Anatomy' Stars Pay Tribute to 'Iconic' Ellen Pompeo Ahead of Meredith Grey's Farewell Episode
Chandra Wilson and Kelly McCreary
Chandra Wilson and Kelly McCreary on 'Pushing the Boundaries' as Black Women on 'Grey's Anatomy'
Grey's Anatomy Recap
'Grey's Anatomy' Shows an Abortion Step by Step as Grey Sloan Memorial Gets a New Chief
grey's anatomy
Ellen Pompeo Will Return for 19th Season of 'Grey's Anatomy'
Grey's Anatomy Recap
Kate Walsh Reflects on Her 'Elder Statesman' Role at 'Grey's Anatomy'
Greys Anatomy Season 19
Meredith Grey Vows 'Change Is Good' as She Bids Farewell to Seattle in Emotional 'Grey's Anatomy' Teaser
'Grey's Anatomy' Celebrates 19 Seasons of Meredith Grey as Iconic Character Says Farewell to Seattle
'Grey's Anatomy' Celebrates 19 Seasons of Meredith Grey in Emotional Tribute amid Her Farewell to Seattle
https://www.instagram.com/p/CopufTQjB_r/ https://www.instagram.com/p/Cop7jdQMeE_/
'Grey's Anatomy' Swifties Team Up for Valentine's Day Singalongs — Find Out Which Songs Express Their Love
Kate Walsh at the special screening of season 3 of "Emily In Paris" held at The French Consulate General on December 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images)
Kate Walsh Is Optimistic for 'Grey's Anatomy's' Future: 'The Writing Has Never Been Stronger'
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: 2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: Ellen Pompeo arrives to the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. -- (Photo by Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images)
Ellen Pompeo Says She Feels 'Super Happy' After 'Grey's Anatomy' Exit
Patrick Dempsey, Ellen Pompeo
Patrick Dempsey Kids Ellen Pompeo Is Exiting 'Grey's Anatomy' After She 'Finally' Got Caught Taking Set Items
75th Annual Tony Awards – Arrivals
Jesse Williams to Return to 'Grey's Anatomy' as Director and Guest Star in Season 19
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: (L-R) James Pickens Jr., Kelly McCreary, Ellen Pompeo, Caterina Scorsone, Chandra Wilson, Camilla Luddington, and Jake Borell attend the 2022 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 06, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
Chandra Wilson Says Ellen Pompeo's Presence on 'Grey's Anatomy' Will 'Ebb and Flow' Despite Limited Role
It Came Upon a Midnight Clear The doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial celebrate the holidays; Hamilton and Meredith prepare for a milestone on their project; Link wants to spend the holiday with Amelia and Scout as a family; Schmitt is faced with a difficult decision during surgery on an all-new episode of Greys Anatomy, THURSDAY, DEC. 16 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC.
Ellen Pompeo Has 'Immense Gratitude' for 'Grey's Anatomy' Fans as Meredith Grey Readies to Leave Seattle
GREYS ANATOMY - Sorry Doesnt Always Make It Right The Grey Sloan doctors are stuck in the middle of a fight between a newlywed couple who are injured in a car accident and brought to the hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, Jacksons generosity with COVID-positive patients goes a bit too far, and Hayes works to rebuild Maggies confidence and convince her to perform an extremely risky heart surgery when Greys Anatomy airs THURSDAY, APRIL 8 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Raymond Liu via Getty Images) KEVIN MCKIDD, CHANDRA WILSON, CAMILLA LUDDINGTON
'Grey's Anatomy' Stars Consider the Show's End: 'It's Bigger Than All of Us at This Point'