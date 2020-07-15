Victoria Fuller and Chris Soules were first linked in April when fans noticed that they appeared to be self-isolating together in Iowa

Kelley Flanagan Says Fellow Bachelor Stars Victoria Fuller and Chris Soules Are 'Madly In Love'

Flanagan, 28, recently opened up about her friend and fellow former contestant's relationship with Soules, revealing that the two are "madly in love" with one another.

"I think everything's great and everything's working out, and I think she's madly in love with him," she told Entertainment Tonight. "Good for both of them. That makes me happy."

Soules, 38, was the star of The Bachelor's season 19 in 2015, and Fuller, 26, was a contestant on Peter Weber's season this year. (Flanagan also competed on Weber's season; she and Weber, 28, reconnected after the show wrapped and are set to move in together.)

So how did these two meet? According to Flanagan, another Bachelor star made the introductions.

"I think Kelsey [Weier] may have had a connection with Chris, and put them in contact," Flanagan said.

Fuller and Soules were first linked in April when fans noticed that they appeared to be self-isolating together during the coronavirus pandemic in Iowa. At the time, Fuller posted a photo on Instagram with the location tag of Arlington, Iowa — Soules' hometown, where he's continued to live since being involved in a fatal car crash in 2017.

In June, the two were photographed together while visiting a bakery in Fuller's hometown of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

"Loved having the cutest Bachelor couple join us for lunch today! Thanks for coming @vlfuller @souleschris," the Leaping Lizard Cafe captioned their Instagram post.

Bachelor host Chris Harrison discussed Soules and Fuller's budding romance in May, telling Entertainment Tonight that their romance came "out of the blue."

"Apparently there's more and more evidence building to this relationship," he said.