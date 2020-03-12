Kelley Flanagan Says She's 'Open' to Going on Bachelor in Paradise, Doesn't Regret The Bachelor

Bachelor in Paradise may be months away, but we’re already wondering which franchise favorites will be hitting the beach in the hopes of finding love (unless the coronavirus pandemic affects production, of course.)

One contestant we’d love to see on the sand? Kelley Flanagan, who became a fan-favorite contestant on Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor for her no-drama approach to their relationship.

Speaking to PEOPLE on Wednesday at the launch of Chris Harrison‘s Seagram’s Escapes Tropical Rosé in Los Angeles, the 27-year-old lawyer weighed in on whether she would appear on the ABC summer spinoff.

“Yeah, I’m definitely open to every opportunity that comes my way,” she said. “Look, I did The Bachelor and I never thought I would be on it. A lot of people knew I was out of my comfort zone being on the show and they would always ask me, ‘Do you regret it?’ I never, ever regret it.”

“I think this was an experience you learn a lot from going through it, and I will never ever say I regret an experience that happened like this,” she continued. “I met a lot of great girls, I had fun during all of it. We’d be sad some days, we’d be mad other days, or happy other days — of course, that’s the process. But I would never go out and say I regret any of it.”

Image zoom Kelley Flanagan/Instagram

At this point, though, she said she hasn’t given much thought to Paradise.

“It hasn’t like, hit my mind. I get up, I go to work, I’m doing my own thing,” she said. “Paradise is a couple of months away, so I have time, but I don’t know what I would say to it. I honestly don’t. If it presents itself, it’s a different story, but as of now it hasn’t. So I’m just doing my thing.”

PEOPLE also caught up with Mykenna Dorn, another one of Weber’s contestants, at the event — and she was far less hesitant.

“I hope so,” she said. “I deserve love. I would absolutely love a second chance. I would love to be on the beach with a margarita, hopefully meeting my guy.”

Image zoom ABC

But in light of the coronavirus pandemic, whether production on Paradise goes on as planned remains to be seen. The show is typically filmed at the Playa Escondida Resort in Sayulita, Mexico. Mexico has reported cases of COVID-19 but does not currently have travel advisories in place by the CDC or State Department.

“Everything is on the table now,” Harrison told PEOPLE on Wednesday. “I mean, in June, we’re supposed to be in Mexico [filming Paradise]. [The Bachelor] Summer Games, you know, we bring people in from all over the world. Clearly, that’s probably not going to be a possibility the way things are going. So honestly, everything is up in the air right now. And you can’t bitch and moan about it, you’ve just got to roll with it and do what’s smart.”

One decision that’s already been made? Clare Crawley‘s upcoming season of The Bachelorette will not be traveling overseas.

“We’ve already nixed all international travel,” Harrison said. “Clearly, you can’t. We’re going to keep it domestic. We might even have to keep it in Los Angeles when it’s all said and done. Who knows? Everything is changing by the hour with this, not even by the day. And so we just have to react, keeping everybody safe.”