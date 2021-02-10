"Even though we have our ups and downs, your big heart always shines through regardless," the Real Housewives of Orange County star's daughter wrote

Kelly Dodd's Daughter Jolie Pens Sweet Note Thanking Her Mom for 'All You Do for Me': 'So Blessed'

Kelly Dodd's daughter is honoring her mother in the sweetest way.

On Tuesday, the 45-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County star shared a photograph of a sweet letter written by her daughter, Jolie Dodd, that commended her as a mother and thanked her "for all you do for me."

Written in red ink and addressed to "Mom," Jolie — who is the daughter of the reality star and her ex-husband, Michael Dodd — began the loving note, writing, "I'm writing this to let you know how much I love you and how much you impact my life. Your [sic] one of the funniest, smart, compassionate, loving people I've ever met and I'm so blessed to call you mom."

"Even though we have our ups and downs your big heart always shines through regardless," the letter continued.

"Thank you for working your ass off to make my life amazing and showing me the whole world. I can't thank you enough for all you do for me," Jolie concluded her message. "But I love you and hope you have an amazing day mommy!"

After receiving the heartfelt note penned by her daughter, Kelly shared a photograph of the card on Instagram, where she praised Jolie for the kind message.

"I don't know why God blessed me with this angel @joliedodd," Kelly wrote. "thank you for the loving note that I needed so badly today and you surprised me without even knowing what's going on @bravotv."

"you amaze me everyday !! I'm so lucky to have you," she added, alongside the hashtags, "#daughters" "#goodheart" "#myhero" and "#blessed."

Fans of the Bravo star commended Jolie for writing the letter to her mother, with one user writing, "Her opinion is the only one that matters. You're a great mommy. 👏❤️🌹," as another said, "Kids can surprise us in such special ways. They may not be perfect but they are ours.."

Kelly also previously sparked controversy among fans for outlandish comments about the COVID-19 pandemic, among other topics, for which she has since apologized.