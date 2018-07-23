RHOC's Kelly Dodd Opens Up About Her Cosmetic Procedures: 'No Pain, No Gain'

Kelly Dodd is sharing her beauty secrets.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star stopped by PEOPLE Now and discussed her tips and tricks to achieving youthful and glowing skin.

“We’re all women and we need to share our secrets,” said Dodd, 42.

In January, the reality star got a “vampire facial,” a.k.a. microneedling.

“What they do is they draw blood and they take the plasma, they spin it, and they take the plasma out of your blood, so it’ll be like liquid gold basically,” she explained. “It’s supposed to put the collagen and all of the good stuff from your plasma of your blood and they needle it. They have this little needle, so they put the plasma in it.”

Asked if it’s painful, Dodd said, “Well, they numb you.”

“I mean, no pain, no gain, right?” she said.

Following the facial earlier this year, Dodd shared photos of her bloody face.

“Micro needling with PRP is a miracle!! It helps tighten the skin builds collagen. It helps with acne scars, hyper pigmentation. IT DOES NOT HURT!” she wrote.

“The end result of micro needling,” she captioned another. “I look like a bloody mess!”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.