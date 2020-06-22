RHOC's Kelly Dodd Says She's 'Experienced Racism Personally' as 'Woman of Color' amid Backlash

The Bravo star recently came under fire after a 2016 video of her saying she doesn't "like Black guys" resurfaced

Kelly Dodd is speaking out amid renewed backlash over a 2016 video of her saying she doesn't "like Black guys."

Over the weekend, the famously outspoken Real Housewives of Orange County star declared on Instagram that she was "going to stop arguing with people on my social media."

One follower commented on the post, writing, "But like, do you truly believe that bc 'you're Mexican you can't be racist'?" to which Dodd, 46, responded, "I've experienced racism personally... I'm a woman of color and love everyone!"

Judge, 52, called out Dodd during an Instagram Q&A when a fan asked if she thinks Dodd "should be fired for her racist statements coming to light."

"Yes I do. That TMZ video is disgusting!" Judge replied, adding that "Bravo shouldn't just single certain people out like Stassi & Kristen. There should be zero tolerance at this point."

Bravo declined to comment.

Judge was referring to a 2016 TMZ video of Dodd outside of The Nice Guy in Los Angeles in which she told the camera, "I don't like Black guys. I don't even know any Black guys."

Dodd later issued an apology to the outlet, saying she was "truly embarrassed."

"There is no excuse for bad behavior or comments that offend anyone," she said at the time. "That video does not represent who I really am and I apologize for acting irresponsibly."

Days after Judge's post, Dodd fired back on Instagram when a fan asked for her response to the criticism.

"She's just thirsty and mad she got the bullet," Dodd claimed, referencing Judge's departure from RHOC in January following 12 seasons. "Grasping for straws poor thing... I hope she finds happiness."

