RHOC's Kelly Dodd Says Coronavirus Is 'God's Way of Thinning the Herd' Before Apologizing

Kelly Dodd has issued an apology after saying coronavirus (COVID-19) is “God’s way of thinning the herd.”

The insensitive comment, which stems from the idea of removing genetically weaker animals from a group, came about on Monday after Dodd, 44, posted an Instagram photo from an airplane and was criticized by a fan for traveling back to California from New York, where her fiancé Rick Leventhal — a Fox News Channel Senior Correspondent — is based.

“If non-essential workers keep traveling back and forth like you, it will last longer,” one social media user said to the Real Housewives of Orange County star on Instagram.

“If it’s dangerous why are the airlines still flying?” Dodd wrote back. “You think I want to fly? I had to get back, how is that elitist? People are so judgemental it’s sick!”

“Do you know how many people died from the H1N1, the swine flu or SARS?” Dodd continued, writing, “It’s 25% get your facts straight you are only hearing numbers not the reality! It’s God’s way of thinning the herd! If you are vulnerable or compromised stay inside. If you don’t protect others by wearings masks and gloves keep your distance and don’t go out if you are ill!! It’s common sense!”

On Tuesday, Dodd explained she didn’t mean what she said at all.

In a series of videos posted to her Instagram Stories, Dodd shared, “I want to give a public apology.”

“When I wrote that it’s ‘God’s way of thinning the herd’ that’s not what I meant. What I meant was, do these pandemics happen because it’s God’s way? I’m not God, I’m not insensitive, I feel bad for all the families that lost loved ones and I do think we should all stay home and protect everybody. That’s not what I meant and I want to apologize to anyone that got offended, okay? I’m sorry.”

Dodd continued her apology, explaining, “So for anybody who felt offended by my stupid writing of God thinning the herd, I don’t — I’m just asking a question. Is it it God’s way of thinning the herd? I don’t know.”

“I just feel bad and my choice of words were stupid and I hope you guys can all forgive me for saying something so ridiculous and so stupid. So again, please accept my apology, and I feel bad for everybody out there that has lost loved ones, and I hope everybody’s safe and protects themselves from this pandemic,” Dodd concluded.

Upon her arrival back in California, Dodd was tested for the virus after experiencing symptoms.

The Bravo star documented the experience in more videos on her Instagram Stories on Monday, which show her screaming in horror as a medical professional conducts the test.

“That hurt,” she wrote over one of the clips.

On Tuesday, Dodd received her results from her doctor Jennifer Armstrong, who revealed the test came back negative and that the reality star is now able to safely interact with her 13-year-old daughter Jolie.

“You’re pretty safe,” her doctor tells her in the video before encouraging Dodd to continue to practice social distancing.

As of Tuesday, there are now at least 780,536 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S., the most worldwide.

