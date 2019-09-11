Don’t go congratulating Kelly Dodd on her engagement just yet.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 44, and her new boyfriend Rick Leventhal aren’t engaged, PEOPLE can confirm — despite Dodd’s insistence that the two are “getting married on 10/10/2020.” RHOC fans (and even Andy Cohen) were left wondering about Dodd’s relationship status after she left a comment for a fan saying just that on Instagram.

But a source close to the star tells PEOPLE that while Dodd and Leventhal’s love is real, their engagement isn’t.

“Kelly and Rick are head over heels in love and have already been talking about getting married, but there’s nothing official yet,” the insider says.

PEOPLE broke the news of Dodd’s relationship with Leventhal, a Fox News correspondent, in August. The couple met earlier in the summer through Ramona Singer at a Hamptons party, and have been going strong ever since.

Currently, Dodd, 43, and Leventhal, 59, are on an extravagant vacation, partying in Capri and along Italy’s Amalfi coast on a luxury yacht before they fly on a private jet to Amsterdam.

“They’ve known one another for a short time but it’s been a very deep connection,” the source says of their fast and furious romance. “They are in love. It’s special. They have great chemistry.”

Reached for comment, Dodd tells PEOPLE of Leventhal, “He is amazing. He is hot, uber smart. We laugh so much and we say the exact same things at the same time. He is worldly, generous with me, and most importantly, loving. I’m so happy.”

Dodd’s new romance came just a few weeks after she called it quits with doctor Brian Reagan — a practicing plastic surgeon in La Jolla and Newport Beach, California.

“I broke up with him on Aug. 3,” Dodd previously told PEOPLE. “We’ve been on and off for nine months and I couldn’t take it anymore.”

Dodd and Reagan’s relationship is currently playing out on this season of RHOC. And while Dodd has praised their bond on the show, she alleged to PEOPLE that Reagan was “using me for publicity.”

“He wanted his business on the show. I was just a means to get there. And I only realized that after I caught him cheating on me and realized he’s been seeing someone else all along,” she claimed.

Reagan did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment about Dodd’s cheating claims, but confirmed their breakup on Instagram on Aug. 15, writing, “Kelly Dodd and I are no longer dating.”

“I will not comment further about this personal matter on social media. Dating isn’t easy, doing so from afar makes it more difficult,” Reagan added.

Despite going their separate ways, Reagan said, “I wish her the best.”

Later, Dodd spoke out about their split on Instagram, writing, “@drbreagan_plastic_surgeon posted that we broke up… I’m deeply saddened and I only wish him the best!! Good luck, you are a talented surgeon!! I loved you deeply! See @RickLeventhal we broke up.”

Though things may not have ended well with Dodd and Reagan, the Bravo star is on good terms with her other ex — Michael Dodd.

“Right now things are smooth,” she said during her appearance on PEOPLE Now last month. “But, like a month ago, it was really rocky.”

The former couple, who share 13-year-old daughter Jolie Dodd, finalized their divorce in February 2018.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.