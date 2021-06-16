Kelly Dodd Receives a 'Parting Gift' from Shannon Beador Following Her Exit from RHOC
PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Elizabeth Lyn-Vargas are leaving RHOC
Kelly Dodd is celebrating the start of her next chapter with a little help from her friend.
Following the news that she is not returning to the upcoming season of Real Housewives of Orange County, Dodd received a special gift from her now-former costar Shannon Beador. Dodd, 45, shared multiple videos on her Instagram Story on Tuesday of Beador, 57, gifting her a large bottle of liquor.
"Thank you! Thank you, Shannon Beador," Dodd said from behind the camera as Beador hands the bottle to her husband, Rick Leventhal. "Thank you, thank you for giving me my parting gift, my love."
After stating that the news of her exit is "already out there," she hugged and thanked Beador's boyfriend, John Janssen. "We're gonna drink this tonight," Dodd added. "And Shannon, I love you so much."
On Tuesday, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed Dodd's exit from RHOC. Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Elizabeth Lyn-Vargas are all also not returning to the hit Bravo show.
RHOC alum Heather Dubrow is rejoining the series after previously exiting in 2017 after five seasons. Dubrow will star alongside current OC Housewives Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson.
Dodd had been apart of the franchise since season 11, which premiered in 2016. In a post-exit tweet, the reality star shared her appreciation for the Bravo series and teased what's next for her.
"The last five years have been an amazing experience," she wrote on Wednesday. "The next five years will be even better. I am so grateful for all the love and support and so excited about the future ❤️🍊 #RHOC."