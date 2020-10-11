RHOC's Kelly Dodd Marries Fox News' Rick Leventhal

"Rick is my best friend. My partner in crime. I'm so in love," Kelly Dodd told PEOPLE about Rick Leventhal, whom she met in summer 2019 and got engaged to months later

On Saturday, the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 45, and Fox News correspondent, 60, tied the knot in an "intimate" ceremony in Santa Rosa, California. Guests shared photos from the event on social media, including a photo of the bride dressed in a black dress.

Months later, Leventhal popped the question to the Bravo personality with a massive pear-shaped diamond ring in New York City, where he filled his apartment with flowers and champagne.

Image zoom Rick Leventhal and Kelly Dodd Kelly Dodd/Instagram

“I’m beyond excited for our future together,” she told PEOPLE in November 2019. “Rick is my best friend. My partner in crime. I’m so in love. I can’t believe this happened to me. I feel like I just won the lottery,”

“He said this amazing speech about our love and then got down on one knee and pulled out this giant ring,” Dodd said of her joyous surprise. “I couldn’t believe it!”

Leventhal added, “I feel like the luckiest guy on earth.”

At the time, the couple was already eyeing Oct. 10, 2020, as their wedding date.

Towards the end of September, the couple both commemorated one major step in their engagement: getting their marriage license!

"We got our marriage license today!!! I’m so excited to marry my ride or die @rickleventhal ❤️❤️❤️❤️10/10/20," Dodd captioned an Instagram photo of herself and Leventhal sharing a kiss.

"License in hand! Thank you my love for making me so happy... Here we come 10/10/2020 ❤️" Leventhal wrote alongside a snap of himself and Dodd wearing face masks and posing with the license.

Days ahead of her wedding, Dodd opened up about what their special day would be like, telling Bravo Insider that the ceremony would be "intimate" amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Image zoom Rick Leventhal and Kelly Dodd Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

"We just have limited guests," Dodd said, adding that "it's kind of nice, though. Because it's intimate."

"I have friends from like grade school coming. It's very informal. It's not like it's going to have the flower girls and the whole thing. It's just gonna be her there and that's it," explained Dodd, who revealed that Jolie would "be my maid of honor."

She also shared that Leventhal's friend "is going to ordain us in the ceremony."

"It's really going to be intimate and special," Dodd said during the interview.

While the wedding will be small, Dodd shared that in an effort to protect her guests, she had "masks made."