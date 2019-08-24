RHOC's Kelly Dodd Makes Her Romance with Fox News' Rick Leventhal Instagram Official: 'My Prince'

It’s official!

Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd has taken her romance with Fox News correspondent Rick Leventhal public by sharing a sweet shot of them together on Instagram.

On Friday, Dodd, 43, posted a photo of herself and Leventhal having dinner at the Chiltern Firehouse in London, England explaining that the reporter, 59, made the trek to Europe just to see her.

“My 👑 Prince came across the pond to see me!! @RickLeventhal I am one lucky girl!!” Dodd captioned the shot, which shows the couple cozied up together. “#London #PrinceCharming #Anchorman,” Dodd added.

Dodd confirmed her relationship with Leventhal earlier this month, telling PEOPLE, “We met in the Hamptons.”

“It’s new, we haven’t even had sex. But he’s already treated me with more respect than Brian ever did,” Dodd said.

Image zoom Kelly Dodd, Rick Leventhal kelly dodd/instagram

Her new romance comes just a few weeks after she called it quits with doctor Brian Reagan — a practicing plastic surgeon of La Jolla and Newport Beach.

“I broke up with him on Aug. 3,” Kelly told PEOPLE. “We’ve been on and off for 9 months and I couldn’t take it anymore.”

Kelly alleged that Reagan was “using me for publicity.”

“He wanted his business on the show. I was just a means to get there. And I only realized that after I caught him cheating on me and realized he’s been seeing someone else all along,” Kelly claims.

Reagan did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment about Kelly’s cheating claims.

Reagan confirmed their breakup on Instagram on August 15, writing, “Kelly Dodd and I are no longer dating.”

Despite going their separate ways, Reagan revealed, “I wish her the best.”

Image zoom Kelly Dodd

“I will not comment further about this personal matter on social media. Dating isn’t easy, doing so from afar makes it more difficult,” Reagan added.

Kelly later spoke out about their split on Instagram, writing, “@drbreagan_plastic_surgeon posted that we broke up… I’m deeply saddened and I only wish him the best!! Good luck, you are a talented surgeon!! I loved you deeply! See @RickLeventhal we broke up.”

Kelly and Reagan’s relationship is currently playing out on this season of the Bravo franchise.

While things may not have ended well with Kelly and Reagan, the Bravo star is on good terms with her other ex — Michael Dodd.

“Right now things are smooth,” Kelly said during her appearance on PEOPLE Now. “But, like a month ago, it was really rocky.”

The former couple, who share 13-year-old daughter Jolie Dodd, finalized their divorce in February 2018.