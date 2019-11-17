RHOC's Kelly Dodd Says Her Ex-Husband Is 'Jealous' of Her Engagement: 'We're Fighting Right Now'

Kelly Dodd may have been showered with congratulations after getting engaged to her boyfriend Rick Leventhal, but there’s one person who supposedly hasn’t been thrilled to hear she’s walking down the aisle again.

At BravoCon on Sunday, the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 44, revealed that she and ex-husband, Michael Dodd have been at odds since fiancé Leventhal popped the question on Thursday.

“Michael and I are fighting right now,” she said, during the RHOC panel alongside castmates Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

“We’re not in the best shape right now,” Dodd added of Michael, to whom she married from 2006 to 2017 (the former couple share daughter Jolie, 13). “He’s jealous of the engagement.”

Image zoom Kelly Dodd and Michael Dodd Joe Scarnici/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Dodd and Leventhal have been dating since August, after meeting through Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer at a party in the Hamptons.

“I’m beyond excited for our future together,” she told PEOPLE on Thursday, after Leventhal’s proposal. “Rick is my best friend. My partner in crime. I’m so in love. I can’t believe this happened to me. I feel like I just won the lottery!”

“I feel like the luckiest guy on earth,” he added.

Leventhal, a Fox News correspondent, lives in New York — though Dodd said at her BravoCon panel that she’s hoping he’ll be transferred to Los Angeles soon, so that their long-distance romance can be a little bit easier.

Just don’t expect to see him on RHOC anytime soon. “I doubt [he’ll come on the show],” Kelly said. “He works for Fox, so I don’t think Fox will allow him to film.”

As for their wedding, the pair are still considering tying the knot on Oct. 10, 2020, — a date they floated on social media even before they were engaged.

That date happens to be the same date Cynthia Bailey and her fiancé, Mike Hill, have chosen for their big day.

Both weddings will likely have stars from their Bravo shows in attendance. But Dodd’s will include stars from another franchise, including Singer and her RHOC costar Dorinda Medley.

“Ramona wants to be in my wedding,” Dodd said at BravoCon. “And Dorinda wants to officiate!”

