Kelly Dodd Says She's Dating Fox News' Rick Leventhal After She 'Broke Up' with Doctor Boyfriend

Kelly Dodd has a new man in her life!

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 43, tells PEOPLE she has split with doctor Brian Reagan and is now dating Fox News correspondent Rick Leventhal.

“We met in the Hamptons,” Kelly says of Leventhal, 59. “It’s new, we haven’t even had sex. But he’s already treated me with more respect than Brian ever did.”

A rep for Leventhal did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Kelly’s new romance comes just a few weeks after she called it quits with Reagan — a practicing plastic surgeon of La Jolla and Newport Beach.

“I broke up with him on Aug. 3,” Kelly tells PEOPLE. “We’ve been on and off for 9 months and I couldn’t take it anymore.”

Kelly alleges that Reagan was “using me for publicity.”

“He wanted his business on the show. I was just a means to get there. And I only realized that after I caught him cheating on me and realized he’s been seeing someone else all along,” Kelly claims.

Reagan did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment about Kelly’s cheating claims.

Image zoom Kelly Dodd, Rick Leventhal

RELATED: People Now: RHOC Star Kelly Dodd Teases Drama and ‘New Rumors’ Ahead- Watch the Full Episode

Reagan confirmed their breakup on Instagram Thursday, writing, “Kelly Dodd and I are no longer dating.”

Despite going their separate ways, Reagan revealed “I wish her the best.”

“I will not comment further about this personal matter on social media. Dating isn’t easy, doing so from afar makes it more difficult,” Reagan added.

Kelly later spoke out about their split on Instagram, writing, “@drbreagan_plastic_surgeon posted that we broke up… I’m deeply saddened and I only wish him the best!! Good luck, you are a talented surgeon!! I loved you deeply! See @RickLeventhal we broke up.”

Kelly and Reagan’s relationship is currently playing out on this season of the Bravo franchise.

Kelly previously spoke out about the status of their relationship during an appearance on PEOPLE Now, explaining that “long distance puts a lot of stress” on a relationship.

“Dr. Reagan and I are together right now, however, in a month we might not be,” Kelly said at the time.

Image zoom Dr. Brian Reagan and Kelly Dodd

“We have this long distance relationship… he lives in San Diego. I only see him really twice a week and on the weekends. The long distance puts a lot of stress and strain on a relationship. Once we’re together all the time we don’t fight — we don’t do any of that, but we’ve had a rocky road.”

“We get along well and we love each other. He’s supportive, he’s a good guy.”

RELATED: Kelly Dodd Claims Tamra Judge Offered to Throw Vicki Gunvalson Out During Her Housewarming

Kelly then revealed the two briefly broke up earlier in the summer, but she took him back after realizing how “good” she had it.

The realization came as she was spending some time in the Hamptons with Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer.

“My daughter was in camp in London and I really got to have some alone time and I just realized, I really had it pretty good with Dr. Reagan. It’s not that easy out there.”

The star was quick to clarify that she wasn’t “settling” at the time and that Raegan treated her “very well.”

“He’s so smart and he’s a plastic surgeon and he’s loving to me.”

Kelly went on to say that Reagan even brought up marriage while they were dating and hinted at proposing.

On the season premiere episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Reagan presented Dodd with a gift at his office, which Dodd briefly mistook for an engagement ring.

“He was kind of hinting around that it was a ring and I think he was just kind of f-ing with me,” Kelly said.

Had it actually been an engagement ring, Dodd said she would have said no as it was too early in their relationship.

Image zoom Kelly Dodd

RELATED: Vicki Gunvalson Claims Kelly Dodd’s Ex-Husband Didn’t Want to Divorce Her: ‘She Didn’t Like Him’

While things may not have ended well with Kelly and Reagan, the Bravo star is on good terms with her other ex — Michael Dodd.

“Right now things are smooth,” Kelly said during her appearance on PEOPLE Now. “But, like a month ago, it was really rocky.”

The former couple, who share 13-year-old daughter Jolie Dodd, finalized their divorce in February 2018.

Kelly announced in September of that year that her marriage of 11 years was over. “Our marriage is over, I’m out of there!” she told The Daily Mail. “We’ve have problems for years and I’ve had enough. I’m done with our marriage.”