Kelly Dodd Comes Under Fire for Posing with Trump Family at Wedding: 'I Am Not at All Political'

Kelly Dodd is facing criticism after sharing a photo smiling alongside members of the Trump family.

On Monday, the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 44, uploaded to Instagram two snapshots of herself and fiancé Rick Leventhal attending Fox News commentator Jesse Waters’ wedding in Naples, Florida.

In the photos, Dodd is seen posing with several lightning-rod Republican figures, including President Donald Trump‘s sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. Also pictured among the wedding-goers is Trump Jr.’s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, who used to hold a position at Fox News, where Leventhal, 59, also works as a reporter.

“Beautiful wedding with an impressive guest list,” Dodd captioned the post, later adding into the caption: “OBTW, I AM NOT AT ALL POLITICAL .. I love ❤️ everyone stay positive.”

While the post quickly generated outrage and confusion from fans concerned with the reality TV personality’s association with the Trumps, Dodd cleared the air on Twitter.

“I’m at a wedding they’re at…. thats the extent of it,” she replied to one fan who claimed to not like Dodd anymore because of the post.

Several RHOC cast members past and present commented on the post, mostly remarking on Dodd’s shiny, silver dress — and not who she was rubbing elbows with.

“You look stunning in that dress,” wrote RHOC alum Gretchen Rossi, while another past star, Lizzie Rovsek, echoed the compliment, saying, “You look stunning!!!”

“You look gorgeous! And I always thought Shane resembled Donald Trump Jr 🙌🏻🤣,” commented current cast mate Emily Simpson, joking about her husband.

After a whirlwind summer romance and picking out a wedding date with boyfriend Leventhal, Dodd announced her engagement to the TV news personality in November.

“I’m beyond excited for our future together,” she told PEOPLE at the time, hinting at plans for an October 2020 ceremony. “Rick is my best friend. My partner in crime. I’m so in love. I can’t believe this happened to me. I feel like I just won the lottery.”

She added of the proposal: “He said this amazing speech about our love and then got down on one knee and pulled out this giant ring. I couldn’t believe it!”

“I feel like the luckiest guy on earth,” Leventhal said.