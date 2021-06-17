Kelly Dodd Says It's Braunwyn Windham-Burke's 'Fault' They're Not Returning to RHOC

Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Elizabeth Lyn-Vargas will not return for the next season of RHOC

On Thursday, Dodd, 45, shared several screenshots on Instagram from an alleged text exchange she had with Windham-Burke, 43, after news of their exit from the franchise broke. Checking in on Dodd, Windham-Burke wrote: "I hope you're okay, I know we've been through hell and back but I'm here."

In response, Dodd told her former costar it was her "fault" they are no longer on the show before listing the reasons she believes they were let go.

"This was your fault. We'd still be on the show if you didn't make things so dark and ugly and brought all that political 'woke' BS," Dodd wrote, according to the screenshots. "Your lies about me, calling me a racist and a homophobe were horribly destructive and your phony storylines didn't help either."

Windham-Burke, who has been open about both her sobriety journey and her sexuality, replied, "Well, I'm still sober and still gay, like I said if you ever want to talk I'm here."

In the post's caption, Dodd called out Windham-Burke for having "the audacity" to text her. "She went on a podcast. She said she was fired from the show because we all didn't like her because she's gay," she wrote.

"Not because she's a horrible person. Not because she treated everyone like shit and made no effort to be friends with us," she continued. "Not because she went on a press tour and made horrible accusations about us calling all of us homophobes and racist, Not because she's a terrible mother. Not because she's a horrible person to her husband. The only reason she was fired is because she is gay. What a f------ nut job classic narcissist!"

Windham-Burke told Page Six that "only Kelly Dodd would post screenshots of her own texts that make her look wildly immature." She also claimed that Dodd cut out a portion of Windham-Burke's text response where she said, "I wish you nothing but the best and hope you have a beautiful life."

Bravo did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

PEOPLE broke the news on Tuesday of the pair's exit from RHOC ahead of season 16, alongside Elizabeth Lyn-Vargas.

The following day, Dodd - who first appeared on RHOC in season 11 in 2016 - tweeted out a message of appreciation for her time on the long-running show. "The last five years have been an amazing experience," she wrote on Wednesday. "The next five years will be even better. I am so grateful for all the love and support and so excited about the future ❤️🍊 #RHOC."

Windham-Burke said in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE that she's "incredibly sad" to be ending her journey on the Bravo hit.

"I loved every moment of being a Housewife, and am so proud of my time on the show - the good, the bad, and the in-between. It feels revolutionary to say, but I was able to get sober and stay sober on reality TV," the reality star, who joined the show in 2019, said.