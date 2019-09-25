RHOC's Kelly Dodd Calls The View’s Meghan McCain a 'Trust Fund Baby' in Awkward WWHL Interview

Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd and The View‘s Meghan McCain both appeared on Tuesday night’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, when Dodd claimed in an awkward interview that the conservative commentator was a “trust fund baby.”

During the show, McCain, 34, revealed to host Andy Cohen that when going into work as the conservative voice on The View, she assumes, “I’m going to be fired every single day.”

But when a surprised Cohen, 51, asked if she’s ever come close to being fired, McCain elaborated that she hasn’t, which lead Dodd, 43, to interject, “Well she’s a trust fund baby, she doesn’t have to worry.”

Cohen disagreed with the RHOC star’s claim, defending McCain and saying that she’s “worked very hard” in her career.

“No, but her dad has left her,” Dodd replied, referencing the late John McCain, who died last year. “I’m not saying she’s not accomplished. I am not saying she is not.”

“It’s alright, I am not offended,” McCain said.

“She doesn’t need the job,” added Dodd.

“I come from privilege, it’s fine,” McCain interjected. “I’m not denying that.”

Dodd then joked of the Arizona native, “She’s got PHD: papa has dough. It’s okay,” which received both gasps and laughter from the audience.

“Honey, it’s actually my mother, but that’s okay,” McCain said of mom Cindy McCain, who serves as the chairwoman at Hensley Beverage Company, which she inherited from her late father and founder, Jim Henlsey.

Image zoom John and Cindy McCain Kevin Mazur/WireImage

“She’s the one with the money,” McCain added, which lead Dodd to shout “Coors Light!”

“Bud Light, honey,” McCain said, correcting the Bravo star, before getting back to Cohen’s original question and elaborating that she sometimes expects to get fired.

McCain, who frequently spars with her The View costars on-air, is on her third season of the talk show. Meanwhile, Dodd has been on RHOC since season 11 in 2016.