Kelly Dodd posted a video to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, setting the record straight about comments she made about Heather Dubrow's son

RHOC Alum Kelly Dodd Apologizes for Saying Heather Dubrow's Son Gave Her COVID: 'It Was a Joke'

Kelly Dodd is publicly apologizing for claiming she contracted coronavirus from Heather Dubrow's 16-year-old son.

On Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 45, posted a video to her Instagram Story explaining that she'd received a letter from Dubrow's attorney and wanted to set the record straight about her comments.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"So I got this letter from an attorney for the Dubrow family reminding me I made a statement that may sound like truth, when in fact it was a joke and for that, I am offering my sincere apology," Dodd said.

Dodd had previously alleged in June that she and husband Rick Laventhal caught COVID back in January from Dubrow's son Nicholas. All three were ringing in the New Year at the time in Aspen, Colorado.

"We got COVID on New Year's. Heather Dubrow's son gave it to us," Dodd said, while she and Laventhal waited to get the COVID-19 vaccine. "We already have the antibodies."

She clarified on Tuesday, "I did get COVID at a party New Year's Eve, and Heather Dubrow's son and his friends were all there. And while I had information leading us all to believe we could've gotten COVID from them, because we all — like 24 of us — got COVID that night, we obviously have no way of proving or knowing for sure he or his friends were the source of our infection."

"And for that, I apologize. I'm going on the record right now to be very clear, Rick and I don't know how we caught the virus, and we're both very very sorry for any trouble we caused the Dubrow family," she concluded.

Kelly Dodd, Jolie Kelly Dodd and daughter Jolie | Credit: Kelly Dodd/Instagram

Dodd's 15-year-old daughter Jolie was also diagnosed with COVID at the end of June.

"My daughter has COVID," Dodd said in a video on her Instagram Story at the time, showing Jolie sitting at the kitchen counter.

"I thought it was over," she added of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is still ongoing and has killed more than 601,000 people in the United States alone, according to data from the New York Times.

It was unclear whether Jolie has been vaccinated against the virus or not.

RELATED VIDEO: Kelly Dodd Speaks Out After Real Housewives of Orange County Exit: 'So Excited About the Future'

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Kelly will not be returning to RHOC, PEOPLE confirmed last month.

"The last five years have been an amazing experience. The next five years will be even better," she wrote on Twitter after news of her exit broke. "I am so grateful for all the love and support and so excited about the future #RHOC."

Dubrow, however, is returning to the show. She previously joined the show in season 7 but left after season 11.

"Timing is a big deal," Dubrow said on her podcast, about why it felt right to return to the franchise. "Now things are a little bit different. My family's in a different place. My kids are a little bit older. The pandemic has sort of given me a different perspective on things. And then I started thinking about, 'How many times do you get to go back and try something again?' "