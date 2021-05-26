Kelly Clarkson to Take Over Ellen DeGeneres' Daytime Talk Show Slot in 2022

Earlier this month, Ellen DeGeneres announced that the upcoming 19th season of her talk show will be its last

The singer's titular NBC series, The Kelly Clarkson Show, will move into DeGeneres' time slot in 2022, PEOPLE has confirmed.

"These are remarkable achievements for a talk show in its second season. We look forward to Ellen DeGeneres' 19th season paired with Kelly Clarkson for what is sure to be a blockbuster year. By 2022, The Kelly Clarkson Show will be the star of our daytime entertainment schedules and an asset to our early afternoon newscasts," Valari Staab, president of NBCUniversal Local, told The Hollywood Reporter, which was the first to report the news.

"The Kelly Clarkson Show is one of the most optimistic success stories in first-run syndication," Tracie Wilson, executive VP of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios added to the outlet. "It is a treasured part of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios offering and we are proud to partner with the NBC Owned Television Stations group to continue the show's success."

She continued, "Kelly and our entire production team put their heart, intent and incredible passion into making a show that resonates with people of all ages, cultures and backgrounds. We're working on some big plans for season three and are looking forward to becoming the premier show in daytime for years to come."

DeGeneres, 63, announced the end of her eponymous talk show earlier this month, nearly a year after the program was embroiled in controversy over allegations of workplace toxicity.

"As great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it's just not a challenge anymore," the TV personality told The Hollywood Reporter while making the announcement on May 12, noting that she had planned for the last two years to walk away in 2022.

A show source told PEOPLE that DeGeneres is "confident" in her decision to step away.

"It's sad that the show ends like this, but Ellen seems confident that she made the right decision," the insider said, adding, "After the toxic workplace allegations, the question was more when will [the show] end and not if it will end."

The allegations became public in July, when BuzzFeed News published a report in which current and former staffers spoke anonymously about their experiences on set, which included claims of being penalized for taking medical leave, instances of racial microaggressions and fear of retribution for raising complaints.

DeGeneres discussed the controversy, which prompted an internal investigation last summer, in her initial THR interview, saying it "almost impacted the show."

"It was very hurtful to me. I mean, very. But if I was quitting the show because of that, I wouldn't have come back this season," she said, adding that the situation "destroyed me, honestly. I'd be lying if I said it didn't."

As for Clarkson, 39, her own eponymous show premiered in September 2019, later earning her a Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding entertainment talk show host in June of 2020. In December, NBC announced that it had been renewed for two additional seasons, through 2023.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Clarkson was "the logical choice" to take over DeGeneres' time slot on NBC.