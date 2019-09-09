Kelly Clarkson Kicks Off Her New Talk Show with Laughs, Tears and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Kelly Clarkson is officially a daytime talk-show host!

On Monday, the Grammy Award-winning artist, 37, kicked of her new show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, with plenty of laughs, some big celebrity guests and a sweet surprise!

Before an incredible performance of Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5,” Steve Carell walked on stage to introduce Clarkson in the most epic way: mimicking the infamous moment he screamed her name in The 40-Year-Old Virgin.

Kicking off the show, Clarkson told her audience, “I love meeting people, I love connecting with people, in case you haven’t noticed. … I actually got in trouble for it in school all the time, but now I’m getting paid for it.”

Her first guest, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, came on stage and handed Clarkson a single sunflower. Clarkson then praised Johnson for being there — though it wasn’t planned.

A newly married Johnson was in the middle of his honeymoon in Hawaii when he received the news that his good friend Kevin Hart had been injured in a car crash last week. (The wrestler-turned-actor wed longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian on Aug. 18 in Kauai.)

Image zoom

“These things happen in life, and thank god he was strapped in tight to his carseat,” Johnson joked Clarkson. “We spoke to his pediatrician, and he’s doing very well. He’s bummed he couldn’t be here as you know, but I love the guy, he’s one of my best friends. Thank god, it could’ve been a lot worse. He’s a lucky man. I wish him the best.”

Hart, 40, was scheduled to be the first guest on Clarkson’s show, but Johnson, 47, stepped in for his friend to tape a segment in Hart’s absence.

Last month, the superstar singer gave an animated tour on the set of her talk show in a video shared to the show’s Instagram account.

“It’s The Kelly Clarkson Show! I have a show,” the American Idol season 1 champ continued, pointing to the purple neon sign lit up with the title and joking, “They ran out of everyone [else] to ask. … Hope I don’t suck!”

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Insisted on Having Time in Her Talk Show Schedule to Take Her Kids to School

Clarkson confirmed last September that she would be hitting the small screen for her own show, telling Jimmy Fallon during a visit to The Tonight Show that “it’s been leaked” and she’s “very excited.”

“I love talking — it’s my favorite pastime,” she explained to the host. “It’s hard for me to shut up, though. You have to listen to people who come on your show, and I just keep talking! The only thing I’ve gotta work on is listening.”

RELATED VIDEO: How Kelly Clarkson Plans on Juggling a Talk Show, the Voice and Raising Kids in the Spotlight: ‘Prioritize, and Don’t Feel Guilty’

And if you’re not a music fan? Clarkson suggests you stay away.

“It’s very musical, as well,” she said. “It would be weird it wasn’t! If you don’t like music you probably shouldn’t watch.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs weekdays in syndication (check local listings).