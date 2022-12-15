Kelly Clarkson Surprises Her Audience with a Trip to Hawaii: 'This Is What Oprah Felt Like'

Kelly Clarkson is in the holiday spirit!

On Wednesday, the 40-year-old musician surprised her entire studio audience with an all-expense paid trip to Hawaii, proclaiming: "I feel like this is what Oprah felt like — I like this feeling!"

Before the big announcement, she gifted her audience outdoor-themed items, including a portable gas grill, an outdoor fire pit, and seasonal loungewear.

She explained, "You got excited about the last one, but this is The Kelly Clarkson Show Gift Guide, so you're all getting a Hawaiian vacation!" After being met with loud cheers, she added that they would have a four-day, three-night stay at Outrigger Resorts and Hotels.

She then told the audience, "Now slow your roll, everybody, 'cause this ain't Oprah's Favorite Things, OK?" After even more excitement, she added that they would have round-trip air travel from Southwest Airlines.

To end the segment, she wished her audience a "Mele Kalikimaka" which means Merry Christmas.

Clarkson is a long-time lover of the holidays.

Last year, she hosted the Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around a "holiday spectacular" with guests that included Brett Eldredge, Ariana Grande, Jay Leno, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Odom Jr., Amy Poehler and Santa Claus!

The special included music from Clarkson's Christmas-themed album, When Christmas Comes Around...." with her personal renditions of "Santa, Can't You Hear Me" and "Merry Christmas (to the One I Used to Know)."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Speaking on the importance of the holiday season, she said: "People celebrate the holidays in different ways and that is the inspiration behind the original songs and the curated classics that are featured in this special. No matter what your heart is feeling this holiday season, I hope that this hour brings you joy and happiness exactly where you are."