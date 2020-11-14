Staffers at The Kelly Clarkson Show Test Positive for COVID-19

Individuals on the production team received positive results during a routine test as part of the show's COVID-19 safety protocols

Members of The Kelly Clarkson Show staff tested positive for the novel coronavirus this week, PEOPLE can confirm.

Individuals on the production team of the syndicated talk show received positive results on Friday during a routine test as part of the show's COVID-19 safety protocols, Deadline first reported.

The positive tests also prompted contact tracing and retesting, both of which are included in guidelines set by the state/county and the NBCU Production Playbook.

Clarkson's talk show last filmed on Thursday. Production will resume next week on Nov. 17 pending results from the retesting.

Several other TV shows and movies have faced similar issues recently as the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. continues to rise.

Earlier this week, NBC’s Chicago Fire paused production for two weeks following multiple positive COVID-19 tests. Out of an abundance of caution, production on season 9 of NBC drama was halted as the affected individuals closely interact with other members of the cast and crew.

The news of the positive tests came nearly a month after Chicago Fire's fellow series, Chicago Med, also stopped production for two weeks after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19.

The one Chicago franchise, along with most other TV shows and films, first halted production at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March. In recent months, however, production has begun to resume for many projects with various safety protocols in place, including frequent testing.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta also paused filming this week after a member of the production team tested positive for COVID-19, PEOPLE confirmed on Wednesday. "The set follows rigorous COVID-19 safety protocols including contract tracing," a source close to production told PEOPLE. "Out of an abundance of caution, production is shutting down for two weeks."

In addition to TV series, movies including The Batman and Jurassic World: Dominion also all paused filming during the year to allow for quarantining after positive tests.