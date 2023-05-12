'Kelly Clarkson Show' Calls Toxicity Allegations 'Untrue,' Affirms Commitment to 'Safe and Respectful' Workplace

A spokesperson for for NBCUniversal responds to PEOPLE after claims of mistreatment first reported by Rolling Stone, whose insiders acknowledge Clarkson herself "has no clue how unhappy her staff is"

By
Published on May 12, 2023 03:03 PM
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBC/Getty

A representative for The Kelly Clarkson Show is pushing back on allegations of a toxic work environment behind the scenes of the talk show.

"We are committed to a safe and respectful work environment and take workplace complaints very seriously and to insinuate otherwise is untrue," reads a statement to PEOPLE from a spokesperson for NBCUniversal.

The statement continues, "When issues are reported they are promptly reviewed, investigated and acted upon as appropriate. The Kelly Clarkson Show strives to build a safe, respectful and equitable workplace that nurtures a culture of inclusivity and creativity."

A rep for Clarkson has not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

AMERICAN SONG CONTEST Season: 1 -- Pictured: Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson. Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The response follows a Rolling Stone article published Friday, that alleges producers of Kelly Clarkson's talk show "overworked" and "underpaid" crew members "and that working at the show was traumatizing to their mental health."

A former employee shared, "I remember going up on the roof of the stage to cry, being like, 'Oh, my gosh, what am I doing? Why am I putting myself through this?'"

One anonymous former employee specifically told the outlet: "I think [executive producer] Alex Duda's a monster. I have a friend who's an executive producer who warned me about taking this job, because apparently she has done this on every show she's worked on."

The complaints — which featured input from one current and 10 former employees on The Kelly Clarkson Show — do not extend to the American Idol winner herself. Insiders told Rolling Stone that Clarkson, 41, is "fantastic" and "has no clue how unhappy her staff is."

"I would be shocked if she knew," a former employee said. "I'd be floored if she knew the staff wasn't getting paid for two weeks of Christmas hiatus. The Kelly that I interacted with and that everyone knows would probably be pretty aghast to learn that."

