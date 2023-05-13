Kelly Clarkson Responds to Toxic Workplace Claims from 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' Staffers

"I have always been, and will continue to be, committed to creating and maintaining a safe and healthy environment," the singer said

By
Published on May 13, 2023 11:19 AM
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode J102
Kelly Clarkson hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty

Kelly Clarkson is responding to allegations of a toxic work environment on The Kelly Clarkson Show, calling her staff's alleged treatment "unacceptable."

The singer and talk show host, 41, shared a statement on Instagram Friday — the same day a Rolling Stone article alleged that producers "overworked" and "underpaid" the show's crew members, who said "working at the show was traumatizing to their mental health."

"In my 20 years in the entertainment industry, I've always led with my heart and what I believed to be right," Clarkson began her statement. "I love my team at The Kelly Clarkson Show, and to find out that anyone is feeling unheard and or disrespected on this show is unacceptable."

She continued, "I have always been, and will continue to be, committed to creating and maintaining a safe and healthy environment at The Kelly Clarkson Show. As we prepare for a move to the East Coast, I am more committed than ever to ensuring that not only our team that is moving, but also our new team in NY, is comprised of the best and kindest in the business."

"Part of that build will include leadership training for all of the senior staff, including myself. There is always room to grow and ensure we are all being/becoming the best versions of ourselves in any business, especially when it comes to leadership. To ensure that any notion of toxicity is eradicated," the American Idol alum concluded.

The complaints from show staffers — which featured input from one current and 10 former employees — do not extend to the host herself, as insiders told Rolling Stone that Clarkson is "fantastic" and "has no clue how unhappy her staff is."

"I would be shocked if she knew," one former employee told the publication. "I'd be floored if she knew the staff wasn't getting paid for two weeks of Christmas hiatus. The Kelly that I interacted with and that everyone knows would probably be pretty aghast to learn that."

A former employee shared of their experience, "I remember going up on the roof of the stage to cry, being like, 'Oh, my gosh, what am I doing? Why am I putting myself through this?' "

Another anonymous former employee specifically told the outlet: "I think [executive producer] Alex Duda's a monster. I have a friend who's an executive producer who warned me about taking this job, because apparently she has done this on every show she's worked on."

AMERICAN SONG CONTEST Season: 1 -- Pictured: Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson. Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

A representative for the show pushed back on the allegations in a statement to PEOPLE on Friday.

"We are committed to a safe and respectful work environment and take workplace complaints very seriously and to insinuate otherwise is untrue," reads a statement from an NBCUniversal spokesperson.

"When issues are reported they are promptly reviewed, investigated and acted upon as appropriate. The Kelly Clarkson Show strives to build a safe, respectful and equitable workplace that nurtures a culture of inclusivity and creativity," the statement continues.

The show itself has been airing on NBC since 2019, with nearly 700 episodes completed and 13 Daytime Emmy Awards earned.

Earlier in the week, it was revealed that the program would be making the move from Los Angeles to New York City for its upcoming fifth season after being renewed through 2025.

