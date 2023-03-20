Kelly Clarkson and Helen Mirren Gush over Montana Wal-Mart That the '1923' Star Knows 'Like the Back of My Hand'

Helen Mirren plays Cara Dutton on Yellowstone spinoff 1923 — which happens to film in Kelly Clakson's neighborhood

By
Published on March 20, 2023 12:03 PM

There's a Wal-Mart in America where you may just catch a glimpse of your favorite celebrities.

Kelly Clarkson and the stars of Yellowstone spinoff 1923 frequent the same Montana location of the superstore, and Clarkson spoke about it with Helen Mirren on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

While Mirren, 77, spends time in Butte temporarily to film the Paramount+ series, Clarkson lives on a Montana ranch about an hour "higher up in the mountains."

"There's one store in Butte, and it's, like, Wal-Mart," said Clarkson, 40. "So I love that Dame Helen has been to Butte."

Clarkson added that, though she's about an hour's drive, that's the closest store to her ranch. "That's where I go to get groceries, cause where I live is like super remote. So, that's where I drive to get milk."

It turns out, Mirren is no stranger to the very same store, telling the singer and host: "I know that Wal-Mart well. I know it like the back of my hand."

Helen Mirren at the premiere of "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" ; Kelly Clarkson attends the 12th annual NFL Honors
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images; Ethan Miller/Getty Images

For Clarkson, the shared shopping experience was monumental. "I just love that you've walked the aisles of that Wal-Mart," she said with excitement. "It's just out of pocket for me."

During their conversation, Clarkson also applauded Mirren and 1923 for representing immigration stories in the old western TV series.

"Butte has this amazing history, an old mining town, as you know. When you look at the history of Butte, there were people from Moldavia there, there were Welsh guides, there were Scottish people, there were Irish people, people from the Basque region," Mirren said. "So, that's what the West was like — all of these different accents and cultures."

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode J132 -- Pictured: (l-r) Dame Helen Mirren, Kelly Clarkson
Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Because of Butte's melting pot history, Mirren plays her character, Cara Dutton, as an Irish woman.

1923 has one season so far. A second season of the Yellowstone prequel is expected — though season 1 just concluded in early 2023.

Yellowstone and its 1923 and 1883 spinoffs are all available to stream on Paramount+ now.

