Kelly Clarkson, Courteney Cox, Adam Sandler & More Offer Zoom Meet-and-Greets to Support the EBMRF

Fans can bid for a chance to win a private, virtual meet-and-greet with their favorite celebs to support families living with Epidermolysis Bullosa

Just imagine having a virtual "Backstage Pass" to your favorite celeb.

Teaming up with stars including Josh Brolin, Kelly Clarkson, Courteney Cox, Kaley Cuoco, Josh Gad, Norman Reedus and Adam Sandler, the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation has launched a fundraiser for fans to bid on a virtual meet-and-greet to support families living with Epidermolysis Bullosa and facing financial hardship.

From May 4-18, fans can bid online for a chance to win a private meet-and-greet on Zoom from their own home.

Epidermolysis Bullosa is a rare and life-threatening genetic disorder that causes tearing, blistering and scarring of the skin and requires daily bandaging. Many families living with EB are currently struggling to make ends meet and unable to cover the costs of these critical supplies.

The EBMRF was founded by the parents of two children suffered from the disorder. Andrea Pett-Joseph and her husband Paul Joseph, whose 16-year-old son Brandon has EB, launched a Los Angeles chapter of the EBMRF in 2005 and took over day-to-day operations of the foundation later that year.

Since then, with events ranging from movie premieres to Rock4EB! concerts, they’ve raised more than $5 million for research.

For more information and to donate to the EBMRF, please visit the foundation's website.