12 of Kelly Clarkson's Best Kellyoke Covers We Can't Stop Listening to

Kelly Clarkson proved that she could cover virtually anything and everything while competing on the very first season of American Idol, and we’ve been all ears ever since. Need a little Cardi B in your life? She can cover it. Looking to go back to your country roots? She’s got that down, too. No wonder she is coaching contestants on The Voice!

On top of being the Queen of Song Covers, Clarkson, 37, also recently added the title of talk show host to her résumé. The Kelly Clarkson Show premiered on Sept. 9, 2019, and includes not only awesome guests, but Kelly’s specialty: Kellyoke.

Kellyoke is karaoke if, when you went to karaoke, you were extremely talented and made the rest of the bar wonder, Did she write this song herself? I can’t seem to remember the original artist! Oh, and did we mention that a member of the audience chooses the song (and sometimes one of her guests gets a say), meaning that Clarkson doesn’t even rehearse like crazy before her performances?

From Lizzo to Dolly Parton, Clarkson can and will cover it all. Here are her 12 best Kellyoke covers … so far.

“Let Me Blow Ya Mind” by Eve

Clarkson’s vocals were surprisingly perfect for this 2001 R&B hit by Eve.

“Alone” by Heart

Be still my beating Heart. Clarkson’s vocals were practically tailor-made for this track. Remind us why she didn’t sing this while competing on American Idol?

“9 to 5” by Dolly Parton

Clarkson’s very first Kellyoke was the Dolly Parton hit, “9 to 5,” and the new host was introduced by Steve Carell doing the infamous 40-Year-Old Virgin “Kelly Clarkson” scream, certainly putting it at the top of this list.

“What About Us” by Pink

Pink and Clarkson are both incredibly strong vocalists, making this cover not only a perfect choice for Clarkson to sing, but a sign that she and Pink need to drop a collaboration A.S.A.P.

“Juice” by Lizzo

It ain’t her fault that she’s out here feelin’ loose! Clarkson covered the Lizzo hit, proving that she is 100% that host.

“Before He Cheats” by Carrie Underwood

Clarkson covered the song, originally sung by her fellow American Idol alumna … and every drunk girl in a karaoke bar who has ever been cheated on.

“I Wanna Dance with Somebody” by Whitney Houston

We wanna dance with somebody, and that somebody is Kelly Clarkson.

“Wrecking Ball” by Miley Cyrus

Clarkson’s stripped-down version of the already emotional Miley Cyrus track had us feeling all of the feelings.

“Ain’t No Other Man” by Christina Aguilera

When Aguilera stopped by the talk show, Clarkson serenaded her with a cover of her hit, “Ain’t No Other Man.”

“I Like It, I Love It” by Tim McGraw

We like it, we love it when Kelly goes back to her country roots.

“Independence Day” by Martina McBride

Let the whole world know that today is a day of Kellyoke-ing! The Martina McBride song fits Clarkson’s range so effortlessly. No wonder she called herself “Miss Independent.”

“If I Could Turn Back Time” by Cher

Good thing we can turn back time … to listen to this cover over and over and over again.

Clarkson is still doing Kellyoke every day, so it was nearly impossible to narrow down the list, especially considering how talented she is. That woman could sing the phonebook and we would listen. You can catch her on The Kelly Clarkson Show daily on NBC; check your local listings.