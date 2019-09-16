Kelly Clarkson Almost Forgot Meghan Markle's Name During Celeb Pop Quiz with Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres is putting Kelly Clarkson to the test.

In a sneak peek at Monday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, DeGeneres invited Clarkson, who just launched her own daytime talk show, to play a special edition of the game “Hot Hands.” The premise was simple: A photo of a celebrity pops up, and Clarkson had to identify who they are and quickly come up with a question she would ask them if they went on her show.

The game kicked off and Clarkson successfully identified Justin Timberlake, Chris Hemsworth, Drake, Jennifer Lopez and Miley Cyrus in rapid-fire succession — until one familiar face tripped her up.

“Uh, I know this one,” Clarkson said. “She’s a princess.”

After DeGeneres whispered the answer — Meghan Markle! — Clarkson couldn’t help but laugh.

“Meghan Markle! Oh, she was on Suits. Actually, I love Suits,” she said. “I don’t know why, she doesn’t look like a Meghan to me. Maybe I’ll ask her about it. But I would ask what are the stresses of being a princess.”

The syndicated Kelly Clarkson Show, which premiered a week ago, airs as the lead-in to The Ellen DeGeneres Show. During her interview with DeGeneres, Clarkson promised she would try her hardest to be the “best opener ever” for the comedian.

“I’m nervous to open for you, but it’s fine,” she said with a laugh. “It’s going to be great.”

She also joked about the question she’s gotten asked the most since announcing her talk show: Why exactly does she have a talk show?

“They’re like, ‘Why do you have a talk show?’ Because everybody’s like, ‘Well, aren’t you working on a record?’ And I’m like, ‘Well, yeah.’ And they’re like, ‘Aren’t you doing The Voice?’ And I’m like, ‘Well, yeah,'” she said. “And I’m also doing this, because why not? You’ve got to matter until you don’t people. And I love talking, so.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs in syndication ahead of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on NBC-owned television stations (check local listings).