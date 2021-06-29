Kelly Bishop Joins Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as Guest Star

The actress joins a few fellow Gilmore Girls alum for the latest installment of the hit Amazon series

Kelly Bishop is set to make an appearance on the upcoming season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Amazon Prime Video series confirmed the 77-year-old actress will join season four of the hit show as a guest star, in a statement shared with PEOPLE Tuesday. It'll be a reunion for Bishop, as she previously partnered with Maisel creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino on Gilmore Girls.

Bishop is well known for playing wealthy matriarch Emily Gilmore in all seven seasons of the beloved show, which aired from 2000 to 2007. She and Sherman-Palladino also teamed up for Bunheads, which premiered in 2012.

Bishop's Maisel casting news may not come as a shock to fans, as the show's creator previously teased that she would love to have the actress star on the Amazon series, Page Six reported in 2018.

The Tony winner isn't the first Gilmore Girls alum to join the cast, either. Earlier this month, PEOPLE confirmed that This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia — who played Jess Mariano on the hit dramedy — was also joining season four after he was photographed on set.

The Emmy-award winning show is currently in production in New York City for its latest installment. The comedy-drama follows Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam "Midge" Maisel, a New York City housewife who pursues a career in stand-up comedy in the late 1950s and early 1960s. Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Tony Shalhoub and Jane Lynch also star.

Several photos from the Maisel set have since been published, including pictures of Brosnahan and Borstein in Washington Square Park.