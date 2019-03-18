Kellie Pickler's Hallmark Christmas Movie Is Getting a Summer Sequel, Wedding at Graceland

Christmas is coming early this year — sort of.

Kellie Pickler‘s popular holiday Hallmark movie, Christmas at Graceland, is getting a summer sequel, PEOPLE confirms.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Wedding at Graceland, which starts shooting the second week in April, will premiere this summer on the network as part of the month-long June Weddings programming, followed by a third installation this December.

RELATED: When Calls the Heart Is ‘Retooling’ Without Lori Loughlin After Hallmark Cuts Ties with Actress

Katherine Bomboy/Crown Media

Christmas at Graceland, which premiered in November 2018, follows Pickler as Laurel, a Chicago-based business executive who travels to Memphis to close a deal to take over the city’s oldest family-owned bank.

While she’s in town, she bumps into her old flame Clay, a local music promoter (Wes Brown). Though she tries to stay focused on work, Clay pulls her back to the days when they were a performing duo on the brink of stardom. Laurel finds herself drawn to the City of Blues — and Clay — as she dreams of making music once again.

The first sequel will capture Laurel and Clay’s nuptials. According to USA Today‘s Commercial Appeal, which first reported the news, production on the second sequel is set to begin this summer.