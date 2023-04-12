Rollins Returns! Kelli Giddish Will Reprise Her 'Law & Order: SVU' Role in Season 24 Finale

Viewers haven't seen the last of Amanda Rollins just yet — and she may have a huge secret to share

By
Published on April 12, 2023 11:49 AM
LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT -- Season: 24 -- Pictured: Kelli Giddish as Detective Amanda
Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Kelli Giddish is stopping by for another episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit — and she's not alone....

PEOPLE has confirmed that the actress, who stepped away from playing Amanda Rollins midway through the season this past December, will make a cameo during the season 24 finale.

Rollins is reportedly coming back to share some huge news with her former SVU colleagues — she's pregnant. Entertainment Weekly first reported that the character is growing her family after viewers last saw her wed Assistant District Attorney Dominic Carisi (Peter Scanavino).

LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT -- "And A Trauma In A Pear Tree" Episode 24009 -- Pictured: (l-r) Peter Scanavino as A.D.A Sonny Carisi, Octavio Pisano as Det. Joe Velasco, Kelli Giddish as Detective Amanda Rollins, Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson, Ice T as Sgt. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola
Scott Gries/NBC

As her time on the show ended, Giddish reflected on Rollins' storyline. "[Rollins] got a rare happy ending," she told EW. "That's a huge legacy. You won't remember her for like the gruesome way she got murdered. You'll just remember that character went through a whole hell of a lot and they gave her happy ending. That's kind of awesome."

Giddish (as Rollins) will also be featured in a season 3 episode of SVU alum Christopher Meloni's spinoff Law & Order: Organized Crime.

News that Giddish was leaving Law & Order: SVU was confirmed to PEOPLE in August. Giddish shared a statement that read, "Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I've been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She's grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I'm grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life."

Giddish spent over a decade in the shoes of Rollins — a detective at the Manhattan Special Victims Unit. She often appeared alongside Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) on the series.

Law & Order: SVU airs new episodes Thursdays a 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

