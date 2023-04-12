Entertainment TV Rollins Returns! Kelli Giddish Will Reprise Her 'Law & Order: SVU' Role in Season 24 Finale Viewers haven't seen the last of Amanda Rollins just yet — and she may have a huge secret to share By Kelly Wynne Kelly Wynne Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 12, 2023 11:49 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC Kelli Giddish is stopping by for another episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit — and she's not alone.... PEOPLE has confirmed that the actress, who stepped away from playing Amanda Rollins midway through the season this past December, will make a cameo during the season 24 finale. Rollins is reportedly coming back to share some huge news with her former SVU colleagues — she's pregnant. Entertainment Weekly first reported that the character is growing her family after viewers last saw her wed Assistant District Attorney Dominic Carisi (Peter Scanavino). Kelli Giddish Is 'Overwhelmed' by SVU Fans' Support After Her Exit, Says Her Tears on Screen Were Real Scott Gries/NBC As her time on the show ended, Giddish reflected on Rollins' storyline. "[Rollins] got a rare happy ending," she told EW. "That's a huge legacy. You won't remember her for like the gruesome way she got murdered. You'll just remember that character went through a whole hell of a lot and they gave her happy ending. That's kind of awesome." Giddish (as Rollins) will also be featured in a season 3 episode of SVU alum Christopher Meloni's spinoff Law & Order: Organized Crime. Law & Order: SVU Star Kelli Giddish Exits Series After 12 Seasons News that Giddish was leaving Law & Order: SVU was confirmed to PEOPLE in August. Giddish shared a statement that read, "Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I've been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She's grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I'm grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life." Giddish spent over a decade in the shoes of Rollins — a detective at the Manhattan Special Victims Unit. She often appeared alongside Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) on the series. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Law & Order: SVU airs new episodes Thursdays a 9 p.m. ET on NBC.