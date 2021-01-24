Kelley Flanagan Says She Would 'Consider' Being the Bachelorette After Split from Peter Weber

Kelley Flannagan could see herself handing out roses!

On Saturday, The Bachelor contestant told fans she would "consider" being the Bachelorette — one month after her split from Peter Weber — while opening up to her Instagram followers in a "True or False?" game.

One fan had asked, "True or False? You would [be] the bachelorette if you were asked..." Flannagan replied on her Instagram Story, "I would definitely consider it!"

The 28-year-old attorney and Weber, 29, broke up after less than one year together. The former Bachelor announced their split on New Year's Eve.

"Love is a funny thing," Weber wrote on Instagram at the time. "It can make you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn't exist. I'm here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways."

"While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn't work out in the end," he continued. "Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for. Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand. Someone I am so thankful came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life's greatest blessings on."

Weber added, "These moments in life always hurt, but in my opinion that shows you it was worth the time you spent together. Thank you Kelley."

Days later, Flannagan shared her own post about why the relationship ended.

"I know a lot of you have already heard the news, but I wanted to take some time to process it for myself before sharing... It saddens me to say this but Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways. Peter and I had some unbelievable times together and they will definitely be missed," she wrote.

"Unfortunately him and I are in two different stages of our lives and saw our future paths differently. I wish Peter the absolute best and want to thank everyone for your continued support as I move on to my next chapter," said Flanagan, who is based in Chicago.

"I'm still hoping to make it to New York one of these days, but for now I just want to focus on my happiness! 2021, I can't wait to see what you have in store!" she concluded. (Flanagan and Weber originally planned to relocate to the city and move in together.)

A week later, Flanagan told fans she would be in the Florida Keys until March before beginning her move to the Big Apple, adding that she is "searching for a roommate and apartment."

Weber and Flanagan first confirmed their relationship in April 2020. She came in fifth on Weber's season of The Bachelor, but they reconnected after his splits from winner Hannah Ann Sluss and runner-up Madison Prewett.

During her "True or False?" game on Saturday, Flannagan told fans that despite the split, she is very much "content" with her life.

"My mom could tell you stories since I've been 2 years old, I've just marched to the beat of my own drum and, I mean, when you're making your own decisions, how could you not be content?" she said. "You know you're doing what makes you happy."