Kelley Flanagan Told Ex Peter Weber 'Get the Hell Out of My Life': Split 'Ended Really Badly'

Kelley Flanagan is revealing more details behind her tumultuous split from Peter Weber.

Flanagan was the fifth runner-up on Weber's season of The Bachelor after they had met once before the show taped. When the pilot's relationships with frontrunners Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett didn't work out, Weber and Flanagan gave their romance another shot.

During an interview on the Chicks in the Office podcast on Friday, Flanagan, 29, opened up about their eventual breakup, which they made official in February after initially splitting last December and then getting back together.

The reality star shared that she decided things were over when she realized that their interests didn't align.

"He loves Pokémon cards and he loves playing video games and he loves going out and partying," she said. "There was a while where I was trying to convince myself that that's what I liked and I was like, 'Alright, Kelley, let's be honest with yourself. Does that add up for you?' "

When they did make the call to end things, Flanagan asked that Weber, 29, wait to announce the news publicly until she was able to tell more people — but he posted about it on New Year's Eve against her wishes.

"I asked him not to do it on New Year's and I was like, 'Can you just give me a couple days to tell people?' " she said on the podcast, adding that they even consulted ABC on the matter.

The executives recommended they announce the breakup during The Bachelor premiere in January, explaining, "Do it the day before, drown it out... people will be excited about other things.' "

But "[Peter] had to do it in 2020," according to Flanagan.

The pair then reconnected around Valentine's Day in February, but it wasn't long until they split for good and "on very bad terms," Flanagan said.

"It ended really badly," she later explained. "I essentially went off on him. I ended up leaving New York and going to one of my girlfriend's houses and hanging out with her. He texted me, I didn't respond and then found some news out that I wasn't happy about. We still had each other on Find My Friends, we were closing it out, it was ending but still wasn't necessarily done."

Flanagan revealed that when they did end things, she told him, "get the hell out of my life" and "lose my number."

As Weber has previously said, she also noted in the episode that the two no longer speaking.