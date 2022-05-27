"I just didn't look up to Peter in the way that I always hoped I would look up to my husband," Flanagan said of the pilot

Kelley Flanagan Says Her Relationship with The Bachelor's Peter Weber Was 'Just Fun and Games'

Kelley Flanagan said it never would have worked with former Bachelor star Peter Weber because the pilot didn't live up to the other men in her life.

"I don't think there was one specific thing that led to the downfall for me and Peter. It was just a lot of little things," said Flanagan, 30, on the Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation podcast hosted by Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She added, "Peter and I had a lot of fun, but I don't know if I looked up to him in the way that I wanted to look up to my spouse."

Flanagan pointed to the men in her family, saying, "I have this with my brothers and my dad, where if I'm in a moment where I need some sound advice and look for who to go to on important decisions, but with Peter, it was just fun and games."

"I could have fun with him," she said, "but I wanted more of a man that I look up to. I just didn't look up to Peter in the way that I always hoped I would look up to my husband."

Peter Weber, Kelley Flanagan Credit: Kelley Flanagan/Instagram

Flanagan appeared on Weber's season of The Bachelor, but wasn't one of his final picks. Weber, 30, left the season engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss, before breaking the engagement and briefly pursuing Madison Prewett, another woman from the show.

After both relationships fizzled, Flanagan entered the picture again. The pair were first spotted together in Chicago in March 2020. In May 2021, though, Flanagan confirmed they were done for good and said the split "ended badly" in conversation on the Chicks in the Office podcast.

"It ended really badly," she said. "I essentially went off on him. I ended up leaving New York and going to one of my girlfriend's houses and hanging out with her. He texted me, I didn't respond and then found some news out that I wasn't happy about. We still had each other on Find My Friends, we were closing it out, it was ending but still wasn't necessarily done."

In August 2021, Weber shared his feelings on the split, telling Barstool's Tea with Publyssity podcast the tension with his ex had eased.