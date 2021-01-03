Kelley Flanagan Says She and Ex Peter Weber Are in 'Two Different Stages of Our Lives'

Kelley Flanagan is speaking out after her ex Peter Weber announced their breakup on New Year's Eve.

Three days after the former Bachelor, 29, shared the news of their split, Flanagan posted a message on Instagram about why their relationship ended. "I know a lot of you have already heard the news, but I wanted to take some time to process it for myself before sharing... It saddens me to say this but Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways. Peter and I had some unbelievable times together and they will definitely be missed," she wrote.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Unfortunately him and I are in two different stages of our lives and saw our future paths differently. I wish Peter the absolute best and want to thank everyone for your continued support as I move on to my next chapter," said Flanagan, who is a lawyer based in Chicago.

"I’m still hoping to make it to New York one of these days, but for now I just want to focus on my happiness! 2021, I can’t wait to see what you have in store!" she concluded.

Weber and Flanagan first confirmed their relationship in April. She came in fifth on Weber's season of The Bachelor. They reconnected after his splits from winner Hannah Ann Sluss and runner-up Madison Prewett.

Image zoom Credit: Peter Weber/Instagram

Last Thursday, Weber shared a lengthy caption on Instagram, along with a photo of the pair looking at the sunset.

"Love is a funny thing. It can make you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn’t exist. I’m here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways. While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn’t work out in the end," the pilot explained.

"Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for. Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand. Someone I am so thankful came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life’s greatest blessings on. These moments in life always hurt, but in my opinion that shows you it was worth the time you spent together. Thank you Kelley," Weber said.

His mother Barbara, who previously called Flanagan "the daughter that I've always wanted," left a supportive comment on her son's split announcement post, writing that “it is better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all.”

“Love can be fickle and it is not for the timid,” Barbara added. “Those who have experienced it know this all too well. But it is better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all.”