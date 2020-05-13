Kelley Flanagan Jokes 'I Know I'm a Handful' in New Photo with Boyfriend Peter Weber

A source confirmed to PEOPLE last month that the two Bachelor stars are dating

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are going strong!

The Bachelor stars were all smiles together in a new photo Flanagan posted to Instagram Tuesday, featuring the Chicago attorney in Weber's arms as the two 28-year-olds sport matching camouflage outfits.

"I know I’m a handful.. good thing you have two hands 😜😘," Flanagan joked in the post.

Weber's mom Barbra — known to not shy away from her opinions regarding her son's love life — expressed her approval on Flanagan's post, commenting, "love you guys," with a heart emoji.

Several of Flanagan's fellow contestants from Weber's Bachelor season, including Kelsey Weier, Alayah Benavidez, Mykenna Dorn, Savannah Mullins and Jasmine Nguyen, also complimented the couple.

A PEOPLE source confirmed last month that Weber and Flanagan were dating and officially "a couple." Days later, the pair confirmed the romance themselves by singing along to Akon's timeless hit "Don't Matter" on Weber's TikTok. The former Bachelor also reposted the clip on his Instagram Story.

"Nobody wanna see us together, but it don't matter, no, 'cause I got you," the two sing in the clip before pointing at each other.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Weber has been staying with Flanagan at her Chicago apartment.

"She’s always been supportive of me,” he told Nick Viall on The Viall Files early last month, according to E! News. “Long story short, I wasn’t working so I thought I’d go out there [to Chicago] and spend some time with her, take her mind off some [family] things. This was right when everything was starting to hit with the quarantine stuff … and it kind of just became a thing where we’ve always gotten along really well, and had really good chemistry. We just enjoy each other’s company."

At the time, Weber denied that he and Flanagan were together, but told Kaitlyn Bristowe on her Off the Vine podcast that he was “crushing on Kelley.”

"Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course," he told Viall about dating Flanagan.

"I’d be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened," Weber added. "Of anyone, I’m the last person that needs to rush into any kind of relationship. I just had an engagement that didn’t work out. I just was trying to pursue things with another woman that didn’t work out. That’s why right now, I’m just taking it really, really slow.”

Weber, who lives in Los Angeles, was first spotted with Flanagan and Dustin Kendrick (another franchise alum from Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette) in Chicago on March 25. The three hung out along the Riverwalk, an eyewitness confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.