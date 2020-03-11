Kelley Flanagan Attends Bachelor Finale After Missing Women Tell All

Kelley Flanagan is in the (Bachelor) house!

After missing the The Bachelor: Women Tell All episode in early March, Flanagan attended the live in-studio portion of the finale on Tuesday.

Before night two of Peter Weber‘s Bachelor finale began, host Chris Harrison opened the show and noted that Flanagan was in attendance. The TV then cut to Flanagan, who gave a smile to cameras.

On March 4, Flanagan was notably absent at the Women Tell All.

Though she didn’t win Weber‘s heart, the lawyer, 27, became a fan-favorite contestant this season for her no-nonsense, no-drama approach to their relationship. And while we still don’t know why she didn’t attend the reunion, she (sort of) addressed the news on Twitter, retweeting former Bachelor Nick Viall‘s joke during the episode that she was “currently winning the Women Tell All.”

“Wish they didn’t wait till the end of the Women Tell All to show Kelley,” the fan wrote.

And she retweeted another fan who posted screenshots from her Instagram Story, which documented that she was at a Monster Truck show while the episode was airing.

“LOLOL Kelley is at a Monster Truck show instead of watching the Women Tell All,” the fan wrote. “Never change, @kelleyflanagan.”

When a fan tweeted at Flanagan saying they wished she had been there, she gave a sweet response — but didn’t divulge her reason for missing it.

“@kelleyflanagan I wish we could’ve listened to you share last night,” the fan wrote. “You’re such a witty woman and I love that, you had me laughing this season a lot. I hope you know that you’re loved today! God bless you sweet woman :)”

Thank you! 😘 — Kelley Flanagan (@kelleyflanagan) March 3, 2020

“Thank you,” Flanagan replied with a kissy emoji.

