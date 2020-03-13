Bachelor's Kelley Flanagan Denies Dating Peter Weber, Says She's 'Grateful' for Finale Invite

Kelley Flanagan is coming clean about her relationship with Peter Weber following the dramatic wrap-up of The Bachelor earlier this week.

The 27-year-old lawyer first made waves for having met Weber by chance before filming even started. Then, many fans raved over her no-drama approach to their relationship, while others took issue with her “job-shaming” her fellow contestants. She finished in fifth place and was conspicuously absent at Women Tell All. So when she attended the live in-studio portion of the finale on Tuesday, people speculated she’d secretly reignited her romance with Weber. And his mom Barbara‘s effusive comments on Flanagan’s Instagram only fueled the rumors.

“I have heard that,” Flanagan, 27, told E! News of the rumor. “I heard that I’m pregnant and I also heard that I’m with Peter right now.”

“I’m not with Peter,” she insisted. “I promise I’m not dating Peter. I’m not dating Peter.”

Flanagan told E! News that even she doesn’t know why she was invited to the finale, but nonetheless, she is “grateful” for the invite.

“I got to experience something that, I didn’t know how it worked. I was like, well I’ll sit in the stands and figure out what’s going on here too, like, let’s see how all this happens,” she said.

“I think it summed up this entire season, you know, and there was times where my mouth dropped and there was times where I was gasping,” she added.

As for Flanagan’s future in the Bachelor world, she told PEOPLE on Wednesday at the launch of Chris Harrison‘s Seagram’s Escapes Tropical Rosé in Los Angeles that she isn’t closing any doors.

“Yeah, I’m definitely open to every opportunity that comes my way,” she said. “Look, I did The Bachelor and I never thought I would be on it. A lot of people knew I was out of my comfort zone being on the show and they would always ask me, ‘Do you regret it?’ I never, ever regret it.”

At this point, though, she said she hasn’t given much thought to Bachelor in Paradise.

“It hasn’t like, hit my mind. I get up, I go to work, I’m doing my own thing,” she said. “Paradise is a couple of months away, so I have time, but I don’t know what I would say to it. I honestly don’t. If it presents itself, it’s a different story, but as of now it hasn’t. So I’m just doing my thing.”